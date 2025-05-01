Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Wild – 5/1/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Minnesota Wild today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1P) at WILD (WC1)
Western Conference First Round, Game 6
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360
Vegas leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Golden Knights projected lineup
William Karlsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad –Tomas Hertl — Victor Olofsson
Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy — Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Pearson, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Pavel Dorofeyev (undisclosed)
Status report:
Dorofeyev is considered day to day after the forward left during the third period of a 3-2 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday. Stone took his spot on the top line and will start there in Game 6. … Olofsson will enter the lineup after being scratched the previous two games.
Latest for THW:
- Golden Knights’ Stars Stepped up When They Needed Them Most
- Golden Knights Take Down Wild 3-2 in Overtime
- Projected Lineups for Wild vs. Golden Knights – 4/29/25
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin — Marco Rossi — Justin Brazeau
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Zeev Buium, Declan Chisholm, Vincent Hinostroza, Devon Shore, Jesper Wallstedt
Injured: None
Status report
The Wild held an optional morning skate. Gustavsson is expected to start after missing the third period Tuesday because of an illness.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s Overtime Loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5
- Golden Knights Take Down Wild 3-2 in Overtime
- Projected Lineups for Wild vs. Golden Knights – 4/29/25