Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Wild – 5/1/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Minnesota Wild today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Western Conference First Round, Game 6

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360

Vegas leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Golden Knights projected lineup

William Karlsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad –Tomas Hertl — Victor Olofsson

Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Pearson, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Pavel Dorofeyev (undisclosed)

Status report:

Dorofeyev is considered day to day after the forward left during the third period of a 3-2 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday. Stone took his spot on the top line and will start there in Game 6. … Olofsson will enter the lineup after being scratched the previous two games.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin — Marco Rossi — Justin Brazeau

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Zeev Buium, Declan Chisholm, Vincent Hinostroza, Devon Shore, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: None

Status report

The Wild held an optional morning skate. Gustavsson is expected to start after missing the third period Tuesday because of an illness.

