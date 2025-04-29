Projected Lineups for Wild vs. Golden Knights – 4/29/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena for Game 5 this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (WC1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1P)
Western Conference First Round, Game 5
9:30 p.m. ET, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNE, SN360, TVAS
Best-of-7 series tied 2-2
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin — Marco Rossi — Justin Brazeau
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Zeev Buium, Declan Chisholm, Vincent Hinostroz, Devon Shore, Jesper Wallstedt
Injured: None
Status report:
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Johansson is expected to return after missing a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4 because of a lower-body injury. … Merrill will enter the lineup for Buium on the third defense pair.
Golden Knights projected lineup
William Karlsson — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brandon Saad –Tomas Hertl — Mark Stone
Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy — Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Pearson, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt
Injured: None
Status report
The Golden Knights will use the same lines they finished with in Game 4.
