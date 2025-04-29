Projected Lineups for Wild vs. Golden Knights – 4/29/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena for Game 5 this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Western Conference First Round, Game 5

9:30 p.m. ET, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNE, SN360, TVAS

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin — Marco Rossi — Justin Brazeau

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Zeev Buium, Declan Chisholm, Vincent Hinostroz, Devon Shore, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: None

Status report:

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Johansson is expected to return after missing a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4 because of a lower-body injury. … Merrill will enter the lineup for Buium on the third defense pair.

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

William Karlsson — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brandon Saad –Tomas Hertl — Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Pearson, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt

Injured: None

Status report

The Golden Knights will use the same lines they finished with in Game 4.

Latest for THW: