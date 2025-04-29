Projected Lineups for Oilers vs. Kings – 4/29/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena for Game 5 this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (3P) at KINGS (2P)
Western Conference First Round, Game 5
10 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, KCAL, TVAS2, SN, CBC
Best-of-7 series tied 2-2
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry
Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Kasperi Kapanen, Olivier Rodrigue, Joshua Brown, Max Jones, Jeff Skinner, Cam Dineen
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee), Troy Stecher (undisclosed)
Status report:
The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win in Game 4 on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- Oilers Might Have All the Momentum in Series With Kings
- Oilers Made Huge Mistake Signing Campbell Over Kuemper
- Oilers’ Coach Kris Knoblauch Is the King of In-Game Adjustments
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott — Samuel Helenius — Alex Turcotte
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Trevor Lewis
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)
Status report
Spence will come back in to replace Moverare after being scratched for Game 4. … Kings coach Jim Hiller would not confirm any other lineup changes, but Turcotte is likely to replace Lewis after being scratched the past three games; Lewis stayed out late for extra work following an optional skate Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Oilers Might Have All the Momentum in Series With Kings
- Hellebuyck, Kuemper & Vasilevskiy Named 2025 Vezina Trophy Finalists
- Kings Continue to Kill Themselves, Allow Oilers to Even Up Series in Pivotal Game 4 Loss