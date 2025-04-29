Projected Lineups for Oilers vs. Kings – 4/29/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena for Game 5 this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (3P) at KINGS (2P)

Western Conference First Round, Game 5

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, KCAL, TVAS2, SN, CBC

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Kasperi Kapanen, Olivier Rodrigue, Joshua Brown, Max Jones, Jeff Skinner, Cam Dineen

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee), Troy Stecher (undisclosed)

Status report:

The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win in Game 4 on Sunday.

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott — Samuel Helenius — Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Trevor Lewis

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Status report

Spence will come back in to replace Moverare after being scratched for Game 4. … Kings coach Jim Hiller would not confirm any other lineup changes, but Turcotte is likely to replace Lewis after being scratched the past three games; Lewis stayed out late for extra work following an optional skate Tuesday.

