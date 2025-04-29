Golden Knights: Game 5 Winners or Losers, What History Says

Before the Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights series started, we previewed it on The Hockey Writers Playoff Preview Show. One of the many points mentioned and discussed was our prediction for the series.

I said the Golden Knights would win in six games, and it wouldn’t be as easy as some are saying. In an ESPN article published before the series, 25/26 analysts said the Golden Knights would win the series, and in quite dominant fashion.

The list can be seen below:

Sean Allen: Wild in seven

Blake Bolden: Golden Knights in five

John Buccigross: Golden Knights in seven

Ryan Callahan: Golden Knights in six

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Golden Knights in six

Sachin Chandan: Golden Knights in five

Meghan Chayka: Golden Knights in five

Ryan S. Clark: Golden Knights in six

Linda Cohn: Golden Knights in six

Rachel Doerrie: Golden Knights in six

Ray Ferraro: Golden Knights in five

Emily Kaplan: Golden Knights in sixe

Tim Kavanagh: Golden Knights in five

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Golden Knights in five

Steve Levy: Golden Knights in five

Vince Masi: Golden Knights in six

Victoria Matiash: Golden Knights in six

Sean McDonough: Golden Knights in five

Mark Messier: Golden Knights in five

AJ Mleczko: Golden Knights

Mike Monaco: Golden Knights in six

Arda Öcal: Golden Knights in five

Kristen Shilton: Golden Knights in five

P.K. Subban: Golden Knights in six

Bob Wischusen: Golden Knights in six

Greg Wyshynski: Golden Knights in five

Most analysts are leaning toward Vegas closing it out in six games, with the lone exception being Sean Allen, who’s picking the Wild to rally in seven. While these are just predictions, a Game 5 win by the Golden Knights would be pivotal, dramatically boosting their odds of taking the series.

So, what do the percentages look like when it comes down to winning Game 5 and the rest of the series when things are knotted up at 2-2? Let’s break it down.

The Impact of Winning Game 5

With four games in the books, the series is now a best-of-three, a different way to frame the final stretch. Historically, when a best-of-seven series is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 goes on to claim it 78.8 percent of the time.

Take the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, for example, when the Golden Knights fell behind 3-2 to the Dallas Stars. History held true, as they ultimately lost the series in seven games. It’s another example in a growing list from recent years that shows just how critical winning Game 5 can be.

Brett Howden of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates after a goal during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Minnesota Wild (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

The stakes in Game 5 also couldn’t be higher for both the Wild and Golden Knights. For Minnesota, a win would move them one step closer to ending a decade-long playoff series drought that fans have long agonized over.

For Vegas, it would mark their first trip out of the opening round since 2023, the year they won the Stanley Cup, as they try to avoid making early exits a trend.

The Cost of Losing Game 5 for Vegas

If the Golden Knights lose Game 5 against the Wild, history gives them a 21.2 percent chance to win the series, which isn’t great odds. It also puts them on elimination watch, and they’d have to travel back to St. Paul, Minnesota, a duo of a disaster.

Pressure also builds, and suddenly, routine plays aren’t being made routinely, and so on. You get the point: Lots of bad comes from losing Game 5. Typically, those bad things also end teams’ hopes at the Stanley Cup, and in this case, there’d be nearly an 80% chance of that happening.

The Golden Knights have seen what Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and the rest of the Wild can do when they’re on their A-game. They throttled Vegas in Games 2 and 3 and can be one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL.

High Stakes in Las Vegas

High stakes indeed, as tonight we’ll see who historically has a near 80% chance to win this highly entertaining series. The Golden Knights will have the home crowd backing them up, where they’re 1-1 on home ice thus far during the playoffs. Puck drop is set for 6:30 PDT at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday night.