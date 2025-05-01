Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Senators – 5/1/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 6

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX

Toronto leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Max Domi

Calle Jarnkrok — Scott Laughton — Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, David Kampf, Artur Akhtyamov, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report:

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube opted not to make any lineup changes for Game 6. … Stolarz will make his sixth consecutive start, an NHL career first.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore

Injured: Hayden Hodgson (lower body)

Status report

The Senators held an optional morning skate.

Latest for THW: