Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Senators – 5/1/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (1A) at SENATORS (WC1)
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 6
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX
Toronto leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Max Domi
Calle Jarnkrok — Scott Laughton — Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, David Kampf, Artur Akhtyamov, Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report:
Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube opted not to make any lineup changes for Game 6. … Stolarz will make his sixth consecutive start, an NHL career first.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore
Injured: Hayden Hodgson (lower body)
Status report
The Senators held an optional morning skate.
- Linus Ullmark & the Senators Shut Out Maple Leafs 4-0 in Game 5