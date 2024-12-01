Maple Leafs’ Youngsters & Depth Players Stepping Up Amid Injuries

The Toronto Maple Leafs have faced a series of injury challenges this season, yet they continue to perform at a high level. Saturday night’s (Nov. 30) 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning was a testament to the team’s resilience and the importance of contributions from youngsters and depth players. While stars like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander continue to shine, the unsung heroes stepping up during this critical stretch are making a difference.

Just How Much of a Difference Have the Youngsters and Depth Players Made

The team has called up young players from the Toronto Marlies to cover the Maple Leafs’ recent injuries. Additionally, depth contributors have stepped up in unexpected and invaluable ways. The support from these players at the bottom of the lineup has made a significant impact. Although they may not have been lighting up the score sheet until last night’s win over the Lightning, these depth players have been playing a simple yet effective game, providing crucial contributions at both ends of the ice.

Related: Maple Leafs, Tavares Consider Clever Deal to Combat Cap Issue

Their determined effort has been a factor in keeping the team competitive, and their improved play has been a welcome addition to the cause. The question now is whether they can maintain this solid performance moving forward. For the Maple Leafs to contend, secondary scoring will be crucial. The team has struggled in that area during previous playoff seasons. If the depth players continue contributing, Toronto could be in a much stronger position to make a deeper playoff push.

Nicholas Robertson Found His Groove for at Least 1 Game

Nicholas Robertson’s scoring drought ended against the Lightning as the young forward buried a sharp, well-placed shot from the right side. The goal reminds fans of the offensive potential that made him such a promising prospect. Over the past 12 games, Robertson had struggled to find the back of the net despite flashes of skill. He’s been leaving fans and analysts wondering if he could consistently contribute at the NHL level.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

His limited ice time made his performance even more noteworthy last season. Averaging around 11 minutes per game, Robertson hasn’t had the luxury of extended shifts to establish his rhythm. Yet, his ability to capitalize on limited chances last season made him a player to watch. Does he remain that player?

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Frederik “Goat” Gauthier: Where is He Now?

With injuries still impacting the Maple Leafs roster, Robertson’s recent success could ignite a hot streak that solidifies his spot in the lineup. If he could build on last night’s game, Robertson might secure a more significant role moving forward.

Chris Tanev’s Dual Impact Shows up Strong

Chris Tanev is neither a youngster nor a depth player, but he usually doesn’t appear on the score sheet. Instead, he’s best known for his defensive reliability. His rare two-point night against Tampa Bay showed his ability to contribute offensively when needed. Tanev’s goal—a precise wrist shot from the circle—helped Toronto extend their lead early in the second period. It marked his first goal of the season and his first two-point performance since February 2024.

While Tanev’s offensive contributions are a bonus, his value lies in his defensive play. With 74 blocked shots this season, he ranks second in the NHL. Game after game, he demonstrates his willingness to sacrifice his body to protect his team’s net. Performances like this prove that Tanev can provide stability on the back end while occasionally surprising opponents with his offensive capabilities. As the Maple Leafs push through a tough stretch of upcoming games, Tanev’s versatility and experience are becoming invaluable.

Joseph Woll Beginning to Anchor the Crease

Joseph Woll has continued to impress on the net, making 38 saves in the win over Tampa Bay and earning his fifth straight win. With a 2.13 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage, Woll is showing he has what it takes to be a long-term solution for the Maple Leafs in goal. Woll’s calm demeanor and ability to perform under pressure have been critical during the team’s injury challenges.

Related: Joseph Woll Poised to Seize Maple Leafs’ Starting Goalie Job

After Anthony Stolarz’s incredible start to the season, many expected Woll to provide little more than backup support this season. However, he’s solidified his position as a reliable starter. His emergence gives the Maple Leafs a stable foundation in the net, primarily as the team focuses on improving its defensive play. With Stolarz providing solid tandem support, Woll could be the anchor Toronto has been seeking in its quest for playoff success.

Matthew Knies Showing up as a Game-Changer

After missing two games with an upper-body injury, Matthew Knies returned to the lineup and made an immediate impact. His redirection goal in the first period set the tone for the Maple Leafs’ strong start, and he later added an assist to round out a two-point night. Knies’ combination of skill, size, and hockey IQ has made him a crucial part of Toronto’s forward group. His courage in standing in front of the net is quite impressive. He’s going to get a ton of goals that way.

With nine goals and 14 points in 21 games this season, Knies continues to elevate his game. His ability to contribute in all areas of the ice makes him an indispensable player for the Leafs. If Knies continues this trajectory, 2024-25 could mark his breakout season as a top-tier NHL contributor.

Can These Youngsters Keep Making Differences for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ ability to rely on depth players like Robertson, Tanev, Woll, and Knies speaks to the team’s strength and depth. These players have stepped up when needed, keeping Toronto competitive even with critical injuries.

As the Maple Leafs look ahead to upcoming matchups, the question remains: can this depth production be sustained as injured stars return? Regardless, this stretch has shown that Toronto’s roster has the talent and determination to weather any storm.