Marner’s Extension Comments Hint He’s Not Waiving No-Move Clause

Mitch Marner spoke with the media on Monday, as did most of the team as they were conducting their player exit meetings and cleaning out their locker rooms. Marner said his desire is to stay in Toronto long-term. Considering he’s got a current contract that expires at the end of next season and there is talk about offseason changes, those comments are intriguing, to say the least.

When asked about a long-term extension, Marner responded, “That’d be a goal. I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here. We’ll start thinking about that now and trying to figure something out.” He added that he loves the passion of the fan base, how the players in Toronto are beloved, and that he’s known nothing else.

Leafs F Mitch Marner explains that the goal is to be with Toronto long term, and what it means to be a Maple Leaf. pic.twitter.com/H0EyxAeyq8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 6, 2024

There are two ways fans may take this. One, despite having a rough playoff series and there being a ton of consternation about the forward, Marner isn’t bailing on the Maple Leafs. He’s taking a lot of heat, but it sounds like he’s not focused on the negative. His only desire is to stay in Toronto and find a way to help the team.

Second, if the Maple Leafs want to move on from Marner and seek a trade because they’re thinking a change to the “core four” is necessary, he’s not interested in making that easy.

Will Marner Waive His No-Move Clause?

If the Maple Leafs are going to successfully move Marner, they need him to cooperate and be part of the process. He holds all of the leverage in a deal and without his blessing, the Leafs won’t be able to trade the player. To some, a no-move clause is little more than a player having a right to pick his destination. Well, what happens if the only place the player wants to play is in a city that wants to make changes?

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Some argue the Leafs could simply tell Marner they have no intention to sign him, thus putting pressure on him to accept a trade. The gamble there is that he’ll play out the season and then walk as a pending UFA. Others will argue that him doing so would be too much pressure on a player in a market like Toronto, but there’s no telling what someone is willing to put up with if they’re out to prove a point.

Perhaps the Maple Leafs aren’t looking to move on. If that’s the case, both sides can potentially get what they want and the Leafs can leverage a better AAV with a player who has no desire to leave. Perhaps a lower salary takes some pressure off Marner, pressure that might not be there if he were to play in a smaller market.

What Happens if This Gets Ugly?

There are several ways this whole situation gets ugly. First, the Leafs may tell him their intention is to move on. If so, Marner will be heartbroken and could feel scorned, making things as difficult for the Leafs as possible. Second, the Leafs may tell him they’re open to keep him if he’s willing to take a team-friendly deal. If that happens, these negotiations could drag out all summer and most of next season. Finally, the Maple Leafs’ fan base and media may be ready to say goodbye and the interactions between the player and the fans he loves will go south. None of these things are a positive and many of these scenarios could hang over the team as they try to improve their fortunes and move in a more positive direction.