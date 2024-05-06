The Maple Leafs Future After Game 7 Loss

From his hotel room after Game 7 in Boston, Nick Kypreos joined Sportsnet Central to provide a detailed breakdown of the playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins. Despite the Maple Leafs’ strong performance in Game 7, Kypreos highlighted critical factors that contributed to their ultimate defeat.

Kypreos Outlined Five Key Points in His Conversation

As part of his conversation with the Sportsnet reporters, Kypreos outlined five key points.

Key Point 1: Suddenly, There Was News that Joseph Woll Couldn’t Play

First, he pointed to the pre-game uncertainties that led up to Joseph Woll not starting Game 7 for his team. He discussed the surprising events leading up to Game 7, including the out-of-the-blue unexpected concerns about Woll’s availability. Until that news, the concern had been initially focused on the status of star center Auston Matthews. Would he play, or would he be an unhealthy scratch once again? To Kypreos’ mind, the news about Woll added another layer of uncertainty – and, he implied, discouragement – to the Maple Leafs’ plans for their lineup.

Key Point 2: The Maple Leafs Lost the Series, But the Team’s Performance Was Solid

Second, Kypreos spoke about the Maple Leafs’ performance throughout the series. Despite the loss, he believed that they put up a strong performance, particularly in Game 7. He thought they carried the play for much of the latter part of the series. He also commended their ability to play a style of hockey focused on defence and a tough, stay-the-course (patient) brand of hockey. For him, that fact highlighted the team’s potential to succeed in the playoffs.

Key Point 3: The Maple Leafs’ First Games Put Them in a Deep Hole

Third, he focused on the team’s early inconsistencies and late arrival (in terms of showing up and playing good hockey) in the series. Looking back on the series, Kypreos pointed to inconsistencies in the Maple Leafs’ performance over the course of the season as a critical factor in their defeat. He noted that, while they showed glimpses of their potential, their successful play came too late to make a significant impact and carry them to the series win.

Key Point 4: The Future of Head Coach Sheldon Keefe Could Be Iffy

Fourth, Kypreos discussed the series’ outcome and what he thought might be implications for the coaching staff. He suggested that the Maple Leafs’ late surge might prompt discussions about the future of head coach Sheldon Keefe and the team’s management. While acknowledging their efforts and hard-fought battles, he raised questions about their ability to capitalize at critical moments and make the necessary adjustments.

[As an aside, while he didn’t say specifically in this interview, for those who watched Kyper and Bourne’s show throughout the series as it progressed, he often disagreed with Keefe’s coaching decisions – such as starting Ilya Samsonov in place of Woll from the series’ get-go.]

Key Point 5: What Changes Might Be Underway for the Maple Leafs?

Fifth, as part of the conversation, Kypreos anticipated several changes might happen during the offseason. He predicted as much. Chief on the list of organizational changes was the need for adjustments in coaching strategies and the team’s lineup. He acknowledged that there were tough decisions ahead for management as they assessed the Maple Leafs’ performance and planned for the future.

The Bottom Line for Kypreos: Changes Are Coming for the Team

During his analysis of the impact of the Round 1 series loss, Kypreos offered his insights about the Maple Leafs’ playoff journey and how the unfortunate loss to the Bruins would impact the team’s future. He did believe there would be an impact.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It would seem clear that Kypreos had pointed his finger at the issues on which there would be broad agreement among fans of the Blue & White. The question remains whether the team’s management, even though they might share these concerns, will land at similar solutions to rectify the issues named.

Specifically, from Kypreos’ point of view, what is Keefe’s future with the team? From my reading of fans’ desires, there seem to be loud calls for his removal as coach. That might be a question that will be addressed soon within the organization. Whether Keefe continues behind the bench or not, you can be sure that the question is being lifted to conversation within the organization’s meetings.