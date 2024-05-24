Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Rangers– Game 2

The New York Rangers host the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden tonight for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1A) PANTHERS at (1M) RANGERS

Eastern Conference Final, Game 2

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Florida leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: None

Status report:

Verhaeghe didn’t take part in the Panthers morning skate Friday, but is expected to play.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Filip Chytil

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Jack Roslovic

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski, Adam Edstrom, Kaapo Kakko, Blake Wheeler

Injured: None

Status report

It’s unclear if Kakko, a forward, or Rempe will be in the Rangers’ lineup. New York did not conduct line rushes during its morning skate and coach Peter Laviolette is not answering questions about the lineup during the playoffs. However, Kakko was one of eight forwards wearing a blue jersey at the morning skate, including every forward in the top six group and Brodzinski. Rempe was one of eight in a white jersey, but that group also included Edstrom and Wheeler, who are expected to be scratched, leaving Rempe as a likely option for a bottom-six role. Kakko has played in all 11 of New York’s playoff games. Rempe has been a healthy scratch for two straight and four of the past five. It’s likely the Rangers will have 13 forwards skating in pregame warmups, which is when they will show their line rushes.

Chytil was in a blue jersey at the morning skate, an indication he will play on a line with Zibanejad and Kreider. Chytil played on the third line with Wennberg and Kakko in Game 1.

Roslovic, who was in a white jersey, had been skating on the top line, but could drop down to a bottom-six role, potentially taking Kakko’s spot as the right wing on the third line.

If Kakko is out, Cuylle likely will likely move up from the fourth line to play left wing on the third line, Vesey would move from right to left on the fourth line and Rempe would slot in on the fourth line.

