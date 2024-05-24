Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Rangers– Game 2

The New York Rangers host the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden tonight for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1A) PANTHERS at (1M) RANGERS
Eastern Conference Final, Game 2
8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif
Injured: None
Status report:
- Verhaeghe didn’t take part in the Panthers morning skate Friday, but is expected to play.
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Filip Chytil
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Jack Roslovic
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski, Adam Edstrom, Kaapo Kakko, Blake Wheeler
Injured: None
Status report
- It’s unclear if Kakko, a forward, or Rempe will be in the Rangers’ lineup. New York did not conduct line rushes during its morning skate and coach Peter Laviolette is not answering questions about the lineup during the playoffs. However, Kakko was one of eight forwards wearing a blue jersey at the morning skate, including every forward in the top six group and Brodzinski. Rempe was one of eight in a white jersey, but that group also included Edstrom and Wheeler, who are expected to be scratched, leaving Rempe as a likely option for a bottom-six role. Kakko has played in all 11 of New York’s playoff games. Rempe has been a healthy scratch for two straight and four of the past five. It’s likely the Rangers will have 13 forwards skating in pregame warmups, which is when they will show their line rushes.
- Chytil was in a blue jersey at the morning skate, an indication he will play on a line with Zibanejad and Kreider. Chytil played on the third line with Wennberg and Kakko in Game 1.
- Roslovic, who was in a white jersey, had been skating on the top line, but could drop down to a bottom-six role, potentially taking Kakko’s spot as the right wing on the third line.
- If Kakko is out, Cuylle likely will likely move up from the fourth line to play left wing on the third line, Vesey would move from right to left on the fourth line and Rempe would slot in on the fourth line.
- Rangers Need Their Star Players to Step Up vs. Panthers
- Rangers Need More Defensive Scoring to Beat the Panthers
- 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final Predictions