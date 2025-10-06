Matt Savoie Might Be a Spark the Oilers Have Been Missing

The Edmonton Oilers might finally have a rookie who can make a little noise this season, and there’s a good chance he’s not another overhyped prospect who fades after ten games. Matt Savoie might be the real thing.

He’s eligible for the Calder Trophy in 2025–26, and if early signs mean anything, he’ll be right in that conversation when the votes come in. Now all Savoie has to do is take advantage of the opportunity he’s likely to have playing top-six minutes with the Oilers.

The Young Oilers’ Prospect Seems Ready

At 21, Savoie has been patient. He spent most of last season refining his two-way game with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, Bakersfield Condors, where he posted 13 goals and 37 points in 45 games — solid numbers for a player learning the pro game. Then came his brief but telling NHL call-up: two games, one assist, and a sense that he didn’t look out of place.

Matt Savoie, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

That first NHL point came the right way — setting up Leon Draisaitl in the slot. A clean, confident play that didn’t look lucky or rushed. It looked like a player who already belonged.

Savoie’s skating jumps out immediately. He’s not just quick; he’s smooth, deceptive, and fearless entering traffic. It’s not hard to imagine why the Oilers’ staff sees him as a possible fit beside Draisaitl. If he finds chemistry there — and training camp reports suggest he might — he’ll be racking up points fast enough to stay in that Calder conversation.

Could Savoie Be a Fresh Spark in a Veteran Oilers’ Lineup?

The Oilers’ roster is built around superstars and heavy minutes. It’s not an easy environment for a rookie to break through, especially one who isn’t built like a power forward. But Savoie’s edge is timing: the team needs exactly what he brings — energy, creativity, and hunger.

Matt Savoie, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Too many nights last season, Edmonton looked top-heavy. When Connor McDavid and Draisaitl weren’t dictating play, the depth struggled to generate momentum. Savoie’s style — the quick exits, sharp cuts, and inside drives — gives the Oilers a little unpredictability.

He’s the kind of young forward who can create secondary offence when the stars draw attention. He’s also the kind of player who might make an aging top six look alive again.

The Skeptics’ View of Savoie

Still, Edmonton fans have seen this movie before. A small, skilled winger who’s shown flashes of brilliance alongside elite centers. It sounds a lot like Kailer Yamamoto. Yamamoto’s early promise eventually dissolved into playoff frustration.

It’s a fair warning for a younger, smaller player. Savoie will need to prove that his speed and instincts translate under playoff pressure, when space disappears and every bump stings. Edmonton isn’t a forgiving market for undersized forwards who can’t find consistency.

Then there’s the broader Oilers dilemma. If Savoie plays well enough, he could boost his trade value. Given some of the team’s goofy moves recently, could he become part of the package for the “mystery goaltender” the Oilers are rumoured to be targeting?

Sadly, such a move is not far-fetched. The organization has a history of moving out promising young wingers. Look what happened when Dylan Holloway’s role shrank. He was gone in what seemed like a heartbeat.

The Counter Viewpoint: Savoie Isn’t Yamamoto

There are real differences between Savoie and Yamamoto. Savoie’s stride is more powerful. His game is less perimeter-based and more direct — he drives the middle and protects the puck better. His hockey sense also stands out; he anticipates openings rather than reacting to them.

Matt Savoie, when he was with the Buffalo Sabres. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Even in limited NHL action, his reads looked strong. When he’s jumped into space or slipped a pass through coverage, it wasn’t luck — it was timing. That’s something you can’t thoroughly teach, and it’s precisely what helps small forwards survive in today’s NHL. If he earns Draisaitl’s trust early, the points will come in bunches. And once that happens, the conversation will start to shift.

The Bottom Line for Savoie and the Oilers

To become a Calder finalist, Savoie probably needs around 55 to 60 points. To do that, he needs to maintain his health. That’s a tall order, but not impossible in Edmonton’s offence. If he gets top-six time and power-play looks, his totals could balloon fast. In a season where no obvious rookie favourite exists, voters might gravitate toward production — especially if it comes from a contender.

Savoie doesn’t need to carry the Oilers. He needs to spark them. He’s got the tools, the chance, and the right linemates to make an impact. Will he be a Calder Trophy finalist? If he sticks on Draisaitl’s wing and keeps that motor running, don’t bet against it. For once, Edmonton might finally have a young forward worth believing in.