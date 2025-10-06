Canadiens Blending Youth & Experience With 2025-26 Roster

Heading into the season-opener on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens management has made a series of key roster moves that provide a clear picture of what the team will look like in 2025–26. The final roster highlights the organization’s commitment to development, balance, and internal competition.

Canadiens’ Final Roster Moves

The Canadiens announced on Sunday that several promising young players, Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck, and Adam Engström, have been assigned to the Laval Rocket. The moves aren’t shocking and provide the best solution for the organization and the players.

Xhekaj had an energetic camp with his forechecking and physical play, yet with veterans like Josh Anderson, Jake Evans, and Brendan Gallagher filling bottom-six roles, there wasn’t room for him to start the campaign in Montreal. Beck, meanwhile, displayed his trademark reliability and strong work ethic but will benefit more from playing big minutes down the middle in Laval. As for Engström, the smooth-skating defenseman had a solid showing but faces a crowded blue line that already includes Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, and Noah Dobson.

A Toronto Maple Leafs fan taunts Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

Kaapo Kähkönen and Samuel Blais were placed on waivers. This was mostly about roster flexibility, but it also speaks volumes about the team’s confidence in the players who remain. It appears that Joe Veleno and Oliver Kapanen have earned their spots in Montreal, at least to start the season.

Veleno’s performance in preseason games, particularly in the faceoff circle, stood out. His versatility and two-way awareness make him a natural fit in a bottom-six role. Kapanen, on the other hand, has quietly become one of camp’s most dependable forwards. His responsible play and ability to support the puck at both ends of the ice make him a safe bet for head coach Martin St-Louis to rely on when the season begins.

Another big development comes in goal, where Jakub Dobeš seems to have won the backup job behind Samuel Montembeault. The young Czech netminder looked composed and consistent throughout camp, handling pressure well and earning the staff’s trust. This decision also suggests that the Canadiens are comfortable giving him NHL minutes, while Kähkönen could provide valuable depth if he clears waivers and reports to Laval.

Canadiens Roster Construction

The 2025–26 Canadiens roster is familiar by design. Most of last season’s core remains intact, giving the team some continuity after a summer of smaller, targeted moves. Players like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovský, Lane Hutson, and Mike Matheson form the backbone of the lineup, while the team’s top prospects continue to develop in the system rather than being rushed into the NHL.

Montreal’s management seems to have found a balance between competitiveness and patience. The decision to keep prospects like Beck, Engström, and Xhekaj in Laval allows them to play top-line or top-pairing roles, something they wouldn’t get in Montreal. For a team still in a long-term rebuild, that development time is crucial.

The additions of Veleno and Kapanen give the Canadiens depth and reliability in the bottom six. Veleno, 25, brings NHL experience. His ability to win draws and play on special teams could make him an under-the-radar asset. Kapanen, meanwhile, fits the mould of a player who quietly does all the little things right – strong defensively, good on retrievals, and always in the right position.

The one unknown is whether Samuel Blais clears waivers. His size and physical play could make him attractive to another club, and losing him would open the door for a younger forward to get a look sooner than expected. If he goes unclaimed, he’ll likely start the season as a leader in Laval and be among the first call-ups when injuries inevitably hit.

Overall, this is a roster built for flexibility. The Canadiens can adjust on the fly, call on young players when they’re ready, and still remain competitive night in and night out.

2025-26 NHL Season

The past few weeks have been about evaluation. Now, it’s about execution. This group knows the expectations are higher than they’ve been in years. The Canadiens open the 2025–26 season in Toronto, a fitting test right out of the gate.

Montreal will need to start the campaign strong, something they failed to do last year when they managed just 12 wins in their first 31 games. The message is clear: if this balanced roster can show consistency from Day 1, they could stay in the playoff mix deep into the season.