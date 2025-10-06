Fanatics & NHL Expanding Lululemon Partnership to All 32 NHL Teams

Last season, Fanatics released an exclusive collaboration with popular clothing brand, Lululemon, which featured merchandise for these 11 NHL teams:

Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks​ and Vegas Golden Knights.

According to Fanatics and Women’s Wear Daily, the collaboration ranked among the NHL’s top five selling brands for the regular season. It included both men’s and women’s apparel, but now they “will introduce more than 20 new styles for men and women along with accessories such as bags, bottles and hats for the entire league.”

Expanding to all 32 Teams

Many fans (outside of the initial 11) have been clamoring for this collaboration to make its way to their team. Now, it’s finally time.

Get comfy, folks: @lululemon and @Fanatics have expanded their partnership to all 32 teams this season, up from 11. The line includes more than 20 new apparel styles, as well as more accessories including bags, bottles and hats. Need the hoodies now for morning dog walks. pic.twitter.com/dcfSA6kO57 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 6, 2025

According to Uniform Market, Lululemon is the 11th biggest clothing company in the world with a market cap of $32.07 billion.

“Fine, take my money,” said one fan on X. “Dream collab,” said another.

Hilariously, they got Spittin Chiclets and TNT’s own Paul Bissonnette to do some modeling for the new merchandise. Many fans got a good laugh out of it:

Fanatics and lululemon have launched season 2 of their NHL apparel partnership. For this new drop, the marketing campaign has extended to this deranged Leafs fan 🥴🔥 pic.twitter.com/aLruNLqvWp — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 6, 2025

While there is not yet a release date, last year’s collection dropped on Oct. 29 at Lids-operated retail locations and on the Fanatics’ website.

