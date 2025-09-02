Matthew Knies Might Be the Maple Leafs’ Most Flexible Piece

In all the chatter about what the Toronto Maple Leafs’ first line should look like, one name seems locked in without much debate: Matthew Knies. He’s been penciled in next to Auston Matthews almost by default, the way Mitch Marner once was. But what if Knies isn’t as immovable as we’ve made him out to be? What if he’s the variable in the equation, not the constant? Exploring that question opens up some intriguing possibilities for how the team might shape its top line.

As the Maple Leafs get ready to drop the puck on a new season, one thought keeps running through my mind: Knies isn’t just a piece on the board; he might be the piece you move around. We’ve all watched Matthews and William Nylander light up the scoreboard, and it’s tempting to throw them together with Knies and call it a day. But hockey isn’t a video game—depth matters, and the playoffs will remind you of that in a hurry.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Matthews and Nylander are rare. They can both score, make plays, and seem to know instinctively what the right move is. You pair them together, and sure, sparks fly. But if Knies stays stuck on that top line, what happens to the rest of the team? That’s the gamble. One amazing line isn’t going to carry you through April and May.

Related: Appreciating Benoit & Myers – 2 Maple Leafs Defensemen With Bite

That’s where the idea of Knies as the “flexible player” comes in.

Could the Maple Leafs Create a Second Line With Bite?

Think about moving Knies down to line two, paired with John Tavares and Max Domi. Suddenly, the second line has some bite. Tavares keeps it steady and reliable, Domi adds creativity, and Knies gets a chance to take charge in a bigger role without being the third wheel. That’s the kind of balance you need when you’re thinking about the long haul, not just the opening weekend highlight reels.

Related: 6 Maple Leafs Players to Watch Heading Into Training Camp

And here’s the thing: this doesn’t just help the second line. By moving Knies down, the Maple Leafs can slot Matias Maccelli onto Matthews and Nylander’s wing. Maccelli isn’t going to bring the muscle that Knies does, but his resume suggests that he’s fast, smart, and has the hands to keep the top line humming. You still get that top-line firepower, but without putting all your eggs in one basket.

The Maple Leafs Could Then Build a Third Line That Matters, Too

Don’t overlook the third line. It won’t make headlines, but it’s where games are often won or lost. Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy, and Bobby McMann—or a rotation with Steven Lorentz, Scott Laughton, and Calle Järnkrok—will be tasked with energy, defence, and the occasional timely goal. In my experience watching NHL hockey, it’s these lines that quietly keep the team afloat while the stars do their thing. Coaches shuffle, rotate, and tinker early in the season to see who belongs. That’s part of the fun.

Is ex-Vancouver Canucks Dakota Joshua going to be better than Maple Leafs’ fans expect?

(Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

By thinking of Knies as flexible, you also gain options in case of injuries or cold streaks. Matthews or Nylander slows down? Knies is already in a spot that can contribute. Top line off? The second line can step up. In other words, he becomes a chess piece the coaches can shift around, and that kind of adaptability is priceless when the games start to mean something.

What Maple Leafs Fans Should Watch For Early in the Regular Season

Should Knies move to the second line, for those of us watching from the stands—or the couch—the opening month is going to feel like a puzzle. Watch how Matthews and Nylander click with Maccielli. See how Knies adapts to a larger role on line two. Notice which third-line combinations spark energy or sneaky secondary scoring. These are the little things that hint at how the Maple Leafs might carry this into the playoffs.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Goalie Michael Hutchinson: Where’s He Now?

It might seem subtle, but this idea of Knies as the transportable player could define the season. Not because he’s flashy or guaranteed to fill the net every night, but because he gives Craig Berube options. Flexibility, balance, and depth—these are the things that win series, not just games. And if the Maple Leafs can pull this off, we might see a team that’s both dangerous and tough, capable of surviving the grind of an NHL season.

A Final Thought About the Maple Leafs and Knies

So, keep an eye on Knies. He might not have the spotlight every night, but he could be the player who quietly shapes how the team rolls out its lineup. Move him, test him, see what fits. That’s not just strategy; that’s smart hockey. And for fans, it’s a story to watch unfold—line by line, game by game, season by season.