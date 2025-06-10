Max Pacioretty Reportedly Interested in Returning to the Maple Leafs

According to a report from James Mirtle of The Athletic, Max Pacioretty is “leaning toward a return.” This would be huge news for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are facing a lot of uncertainty around the future of their pending free agents. In Mirtle’s article, he shared what he’d heard from league sources regarding Pacioretty’s future.

One piece of good news over the past few days is that UFA Max Pacioretty is leaning toward coming back after the Leafs expressed considerable interest in keeping him following a strong postseason, according to a league source close to the situation. (‘The 9 most intriguing teams of NHL free agency: What I heard from a buzzy draft combine,’ The Athletic, June 9, 2025)

This all comes after Pacioretty told reporters during the May 20th end-of-season media availability that he wasn’t sure what the future held for him. He did mention wanting to spend more time with family, which had been difficult for him this season with the grind of the NHL. Still, it appears both sides have mutual interest in getting a contract extension signed and working out a deal that makes sense.

Pacioretty’s 2024-25 Season

Pacioretty was a depth signing the Maple Leafs brought in on a professional tryout (PTO) at the start of training camp. They later signed him to a one-year contract, and it ended up being a very good season for the 36-year-old forward. In 37 games during the regular season, he put up five goals and eight assists for 13 points. However, it was really in the playoffs where he showed why the Maple Leafs wanted to bring him in so badly. In eight playoff games, he recorded three goals and five assists for eight points, including the crucial series-winning goal in Round 1 against the Ottawa Senators.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pacioretty quickly found chemistry with William Nylander and John Tavares, forming a solid second line that gave the Maple Leafs some strong depth scoring. Unfortunately, injuries forced him to miss a good portion of the regular season, but that didn’t stop him from returning to make an impact in the playoffs, where he looked great. If the Maple Leafs can get another one-year deal signed with him, they’d be adding a reliable depth forward who can play meaningful minutes and contribute offensively.

Maple Leafs Looking for a Different Mix

At Brad Treliving’s end-of-season media availability, he spoke about “changing the DNA” of the team. With so many pending free agents this summer, he will have a real chance to do just that. It’s clear Treliving has an idea of what he wants this team to look like moving forward, and adding a veteran like Pacioretty — someone who can score but also isn’t afraid to play a physical style — could be exactly what he’s looking for.

With Mitch Marner looking likely to head to free agency, the Maple Leafs have an opportunity to reshape their roster and build a team that reflects Treliving’s vision. It starts with re-signing players who fit that style and identity. Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz are two names that would likely be near the top of the list to bring back.

At this point, Leafs Nation still has to wait for an official contract extension before getting hopes too high. But this is a positive step in the right direction. The report from Mirtle confirms that the Maple Leafs are actively exploring all their options and pushing hard to bring back players they feel will be impactful and valuable for the roster. There are still plenty of questions that need answering, but what we do know is that Treliving has vowed there will be changes to this team this summer. We’re now just three weeks away from July 1, when free agency officially opens, and 18 days out from the 2025 NHL Draft. Leafs Nation should expect answers and moves, very, very soon.