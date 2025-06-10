NHL’s 2025 Free Agent Class: Top 5 Right Wings

Free agency could be quite the spectacle this summer since the salary cap ceiling is rising to $95.5 million, even though this year’s UFA class isn’t particularly impressive. Starting with right wings, let’s look at the top five players in each position group heading into July 1.

5. Evgenii Dadonov

Maybe Evgenii Dadonov being in the top five speaks to the strength of this year’s UFA class, but he quietly had a solid season for the Dallas Stars, totaling 20 goals and 40 points in 80 games. He averaged 1.65 points per 60 minutes, a rate you’d expect from a second-liner, and was one of the Stars’ better five-on-five goal scorers, averaging 0.8 goals per 60.

Dadonov is not a physical player, but he’s a good shooter and is still an excellent skater, with his top skating speed ranking in the 96th percentile. That’s pretty impressive, considering he turned 36 in March. He’s obviously not a star player, but he’s still one of the better middle-six forwards in the NHL, and he’s far from a candidate to sign a terrible contract when free agency begins on July 1.

AFP Analytics has Dadonov signing a two-year deal at a cap hit of $3.254 million, while Evolving Hockey has him signing a one-year contract at a cap hit of $1.538 million. There will be players who sign for more money than Dadonov but are likely to provide less value than him if he maintains a 20-goal, 40-point pace for however long he signs for.

4. Reilly Smith

Reilly Smith has bounced around a bit since getting traded from the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2023 offseason, but he still appears to be a pretty productive player. His stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers did not go well, but that may be more a product of the teams he played for rather than his individual performance.

Smith finished this past season with 13 goals and 40 points between the Rangers and Golden Knights, but he played well after getting dealt to the Golden Knights at the trade deadline. He’s still an efficient middle-six winger who creates plenty of quality shots and chances, and he’s an underrated playmaker.

Another thing working in Smith’s favor is that he has plenty of playoff experience, so you know he’ll have his fair share of suitors in free agency. Evolving Hockey has him signing a three-year contract at a cap hit of $4.344 million, while AFP Analytics has him signing a two-year deal at a cap hit of $4.379 million. Like Dadonov, he could be a good value signing who doesn’t break the bank.

3. Patrick Kane

Maybe it’s because the Detroit Red Wings had another disappointing season, but Patrick Kane quietly had a solid campaign, totaling 21 goals and 59 points in 72 games. He’s not the five-on-five player he used to be, but he was a bit better at that game state this season. Furthermore, he’s still a threat on the power play and can provide value to a team’s man advantage.

Kane’s skating is not what it once was, but that’s not a surprise given his age and that he had hip resurfacing surgery two years ago. Still, his playmaking is high-end, which was always his strength. He probably needs a specific fit this late into his career, but some team that craves more skill and help on the power play will likely give him a short-term deal.

Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

AFP Analytics has Kane signing a one-year deal at a cap hit of $3.457 million, while Evolving Hockey has him signing for one year and a cap hit of $2.985 million. He’s probably a better option than some of the other wingers in this year’s UFA class (left wingers included).

2. Brock Boeser

There’s been plenty of turmoil in Vancouver over the last year, and Brock Boeser could be the next player to head for greener pastures. He regressed from the 40-goal season he had in 2023-24, but he still showed his goal-scoring prowess in 2024-25, finishing with 25 goals and 50 points in 75 games.

Boeser has averaged 28 goals and 60 points per 82 games over the last two seasons, and he has one of the best shots in the game. You know what you’re getting with him, too. He’s one of the better shot and chance creators in the NHL, but he has some concerning flaws.

Most notably, Boeser is one of the worst skaters in the league. He has the smarts to make up for it, but poor skating doesn’t tend to get better with age. Because of that poor skating, he struggles mightily in transition. He doesn’t need to be a play driver, but whoever signs him needs a couple of play-driving centers they can pair Boeser with since he’s a poor skater and struggles in transition.

We’ll see who takes a gamble on Boeser, but his next contract could be trouble. Evolving Hockey has him signing for seven years at a cap hit of $8.151 million, while AFP Analytics has him signing for six years at a cap hit of $8.459 million. I’d take my chances on a short-term deal for Dadonov or Smith over Boeser, but some team will pay him.

1. Mitch Marner

There’s not much of a surprise for the No. 1 spot on this list, but it is easily Mitch Marner. Despite the narrative around his postseason play (he has 63 points in 70 career playoff games, by the way), he is a game-breaking talent who would give any team a significant boost offensively. He’s averaged 30 goals and 102 points per 82 games over the last three seasons, so any team with the needed cap space to sign him should be lining up for his services.

The Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings could bid for Marner, and you can never count out the Golden Knights because they always like to make a splash in free agency or the trade market. Marner will likely fetch a cap hit of $13-14 million if he hits the open market, which seems to be becoming increasingly more likely, but he is worth the price.

Game-breaking talents like Marner rarely make it to free agency, and he’s one of the few whose contract should age fairly well since he’s an elite player who’s still just 28 years old. Playoff concerns aside, he could help a team like the Kings or Ducks take a step forward and become more of a threat.

It’s Not a Great Year for Right Wings

Aside from Marner, it’s not a great year if you’re looking for help on the right side of your forward group. That’s why it may be smarter to head to the trade market if you need a scoring upgrade, since there appears to be much more talent available through trades than free agency.

Advanced stats from Natural Stat Trick, Advanced Hockey Stats, NHL EDGE