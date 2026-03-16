McDavid and Draisaitl Can Score, But Can the Oilers Defend?

For years, talking about the Edmonton Oilers has been dead simple: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl light it up, the team scores in bunches, and everyone’s happy until the playoffs hit. Then that nagging voice creeps in that wonders if this team can actually defend.

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It’s not unfair. McDavid and Draisaitl have carried more than their fair share of the offence forever, but when the ice gets tight, and mistakes cost you, the lack of balance shows up quickly.

This Season, Oilers’ General Manager Stan Bowman Went After Defence

This season, though, the front office seemed to have acted. At the trade deadline, they didn’t chase another sniper or flashy forward. Instead, general manager Stan Bowman went another way. He grabbed players like Connor Murphy (a big, stay-at-home right-shot D from the Chicago Blackhawks), Jason Dickinson (a solid third-line center with PK chops), and Colton Dach (a rugged depth forward).

Edmonton Oilers forward Jason Dickenson (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Although these players aren’t household names, they’re built for the spectres that have haunted Edmonton in past Stanley Cup runs. The three together promise better shutdown ability, a stronger penalty kill (Murphy and Dickinson came from Chicago’s top unit), and reliable bottom-six minutes that chip in without bleeding chances.

Why Depth Could Help the Oilers Win in the Postseason

Come playoffs, everything changes. Space disappears, stars get shadowed hard, and McDavid-Draisaitl can’t do it alone every shift. You need a team. That includes players who can kill penalties, win board battles, and maybe even sneak in a shorthanded goal.

Related: 7 Cool Things About Leon Draisaitl

Postseason hockey can be so tight that a shutdown line or a couple of timely saves can flip a series. If these new pieces settle in and play consistent, responsible hockey, the Oilers finally get that missing balance. No more relying on heroics — just a team that can grind and protect leads.

For the Oilers, Defence Isn’t Impossible — It’s a Choice

People critique the Oilers’ blue line for not being able to play defence. But, really, that’s only half the story. When the team actually commits, they look pretty darn good.

TSN’s Craig Button’s been saying it: it’s not a talent issue, it’s a mindset one. Press hard before the blue line, disrupt setups early, and suddenly opponents struggle to get zone time. We’ve seen flashes lately — like a win against the Vegas Golden Knights and another over the Colorado Avalanche.

Against two strong teams, the Oilers’ commitment was evident, and they looked way more dangerous. Last night’s 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators gave Connor Ingram a shot, and he didn’t waste it.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Nashville Predators center Ozzy Wiesblatt get in front of Edmonton Oilers goalie Connor Ingram (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

The defensive game is mental as much as physical. Everyone has to buy in. A strong defensive showing is usually more than just two points. It’s proof to the Oilers (and the rest of the NHL) that the team can lock it down when it counts.

Related: Connor Ingram May Be the Oilers’ Best Option in Net

Talent’s there in spades, but if they embrace the gritty side, they’re a nightmare matchup. Skip it, and we’re right back to the same old questions.

Goaltending Could Make or Break It

One more piece: the crease. The Oilers have had decent stretches, but in a tight series, one off night undoes everything. If the goalies (and right now, Ingram has been named the de facto starter) stand tall and the new depth holds up, this group can be terrifying.

But the West is brutal — Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights are all lurking. Whatever team reaches the Final has to traverse a gauntlet. That’s true for Edmonton as well as any other team. Real tests must be navigated first.

For the Oilers, It Might Be Getting Closer to a Now-or-Never Window

The bottom line for the Oilers is that McDavid and Draisaitl are in their prime. The window’s wide open, and the pressure’s on the supporting cast to step up. These deadline tweaks are a calculated swing at balance, not flash.

Related: Will This Be the Season the Oilers Finish the Job?

If they pan out, the Oilers could finally bust through those early-round walls. If not, another “almost” year is the best the team can hope for. For fans, it’s amplified. Every shift and every game feels huge. Optimism’s warranted right now, but the playoffs will tell the tale.

Is this the season the Oilers show real bite on both ends? If so, it could be very good for Oilers fans.