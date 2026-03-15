3 Takeaways From the Sirens’ 4-3 Loss to the Frost

On Sunday, March 15, the New York Sirens took on the Minnesota Frost at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, for a Takeover Tour game. 15,512 people packed the stands to see the two teams face off for the third time in the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. Heading in, the Frost had won the first two matches earlier in the season.

Halfway into the first period, the Frost were on the board. By the end of the middle frame, they had extended their lead to four goals. 12 minutes into the final frame, the Sirens were on the board with a power-play goal. They scored two more unanswered goals, but unfortunately, it was not enough to complete the comeback. The Frost left the game with a 4-3 win and has now won every game in the season series so far.

Bargman Cashed in On the Power Play

11 minutes into the third period, Kelly Pannek and Lauren Bernard took a seat for roughing. Pannek had a double minor, so Peyton Anderson took a seat as well. On the extra-player advantage, Jaime Bourbonnais took a shot from the blue line. It bounced off Anna Bargman’s helmet and went past Nicole Hensley to spoil her shutout.

Anna Bargman, New York Sirens (Photo credit: PWHL)

The officials reviewed the goal to make sure that it was a good goal. They were unsure if it was a high stick or not, but when they realized it went off of Bargman’s helmet, the goal remained.

This goal marked Bargman’s third of the season, and she now has five points in 19 games. The rookie might be playing on the fourth line, but she’s been finding scoring chances when the opportunity arises. She was a big part of getting the Sirens on the comeback attempt in this game.

Sirens Attempted a Comeback

With Bargman’s goal, the Sirens had signs of life, and a little over a minute later, Paetyn Levis successfully scored with a wraparound shot, cutting the Frost’s lead in half. A couple of minutes later, former Sirens player Elizabeth Giguere took a seat for hooking. On the power-play opportunity, Allyson Simpson had the puck at the blue line and took a shot. It rang off the goal post and into the net to put the Sirens within one.

Related: 3 Takeaways From the Torrent’s 4-1 Loss to the Frost

The Sirens had a full team effort towards the end of the game, which was unfortunate because it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback. Bargman, Bourbonnais, and Simpson each recorded two points in this game, all within four minutes.

Here’s Hoping Girard is Okay

A scary moment happened in the second period when Taylor Girard went down hard on the ice. She tried to lay a hit on Britta Curl, and as she laid Curl into the boards, it looked as though her knee buckled, and Girard was down on the ice. The medical staff came out to help her, and she was eventually stretchered off the ice.

This is never something you want to see happen to any player, especially an injury so severe that it results in needing assistance to get off the ice. Girard spent a total of 9:49 on the ice before she was forced to exit the game.

Girard has been a major part of the Sirens’ offense this season and currently has the second-most goals on the team with seven. The Sirens lost Casey O’Brien after she sustained an injury against the Ottawa Charge last Sunday, March 8. You never want to see a player go down, regardless, but especially not while they already have players hurting and they are making a playoff push.

Here’s hoping Girard is okay.

Sirens Back in Action on Wednesday

The Sirens will continue their road trip and take on the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Wednesday, March 18.

The Frost and the Sirens will face off again on April 1 at the Prudential Center.