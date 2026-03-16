Rangers’ New Top Line Could Be a Dominant Force Moving Forward

In some weird twist of fate, the New York Rangers have been one of the hottest teams in the league since the NHL resumed play following the Olympics. They have just one regulation loss and are currently on a four-game winning streak, something the team hadn’t achieved since October 2024. One of the reasons for this recent success has been the play of their newly put-together top line. With the way this line has been playing, the Rangers might have found themselves a new line that could be dominant for the foreseeable future.

Mika Zibanejad Is Proving His Doubters Wrong

After having two straight seasons of seeing his offensive production decline, fans were beginning to think that Mika Zibanejad was past his prime. Fans wanted to see him traded, and when that didn’t happen, they just assumed that his poor play would continue into this season. However, it has turned out to be a bounce-back season for Zibanejad, and he is looking like the player he used to be. He seems to have found his confidence again, and right now, he is playing the best hockey fans have seen from him in over two years.

He has been the Rangers’ best offensive player this season, scoring 27 goals and recording 62 points in 65 games played. This goal total is already more than the previous two seasons, in which he scored 26 and 20 goals, respectively. Zibanejad has also been a key penalty killer for the team, and his defensive game is back to what it used to be. If he can continue to play like this as a top-line center, maybe fans would rather keep him than trade him away.

Gabe Perreault Is Starting To Find His Game

With Artemi Panarin traded and J.T. Miller injured, the one player who got the chance to move up to the top line was Gabe Perreault. He has taken this opportunity and run with it since coming back from the Olympic break. In his past seven games, he has scored four goals and recorded 10 points, which puts him up to seven goals and 18 points in 33 games played this season. He has found a spot where he is comfortable and is using this newfound confidence to help make an impact for the Rangers.

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The Rangers had high hopes for him when they drafted him in the first round three years ago, and now, he is looking like the player they hoped he could be. He sees the game better than most players and can make passes that you don’t expect. Despite not being the biggest player, he isn’t afraid to go to the front of the net to make things happen, either. Perreault is going to be part of the future in New York, and with him getting this experience right now, despite the poor season overall, it will only help him become a better player for the team going forward.

Alexis Lafreniere Has Found a New Gear

The best offensive player for the Rangers since returning from the break has been Alexis Lafreniere. After looking like it was going to be another disappointing season for him, he has upped his game big time since moving onto this line, and his offensive game has been remarkable. Since coming back, he has scored seven goals and recorded 12 points in nine games. He is tied for second in the league in goals over that span with Cutter Gauthier and Macklin Celebrini. Nobody expected to see this from him, but maybe this time, it won’t just be another flash in the pan.

New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

After having a great 2023-24 regular season and playoffs, many were expecting that kind of performance and even better from Lafreniere. However, that didn’t happen, and last season and for the majority of this season, his play has been underwhelming. Since coming back from the break, it’s like a switch flipped in his head, and he looks like an entirely different player, a player that could be a building block for this team going forward. Now, is this a hot streak that’s going to cool down soon, or can he sustain this for the rest of the season to give fans hope for him going into next season?

Since these three players have been put together, they have been one of the best lines in the NHL. They all bring something unique to the line, and their chemistry has been off the charts. In a season that has been full of bad times and bad vibes, it’s been fun watching these players play well and have success. While the recent winning streak doesn’t help the Rangers with their Draft Lottery odds, it shows that maybe this team might not have as bleak a future as many think it does.