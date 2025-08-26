McDavid, Marner, and the 2015 NHL Draft Class That Shaped a Decade

The 2015 NHL Draft promised talent, but even then, you could feel something different in the air. Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel dominated the headlines, as expected. But a few picks later, another name quietly began to carve out a legacy: Mitch Marner. It wasn’t a surprise that he was good, but how good he was on both offense and defense was surprising.

Taken fourth overall by the Maple Leafs, Marner wasn’t first, second, or third—but over the past decade, he’s shown just how special a player he is. As he heads to Vegas, Maple Leafs fans are left reflecting on what he meant to their city, and what it’s like to see a hometown star move on.

The Top Picks and What They Meant

Let’s set the stage. The 2015 draft class was filled with talent. To this date, it has produced a mix of superstars and steady NHL contributors. Obviously, at the top was McDavid. He became a generational talent. Eichel was picked second by Buffalo. Although no longer with the Sabres, he became a dynamic center. He’s worked to become a franchise cornerstone.

The then-Arizona Coyotes then selected Dylan Strome third. He turned into a player with promise, but he remained lower on the radar compared to his peers. Toronto, drafting fourth, landed Marner, the hometown kid with big dreams and elite skills. Beyond the top four, the draft continued to push out winners: Noah Hanifin, Pavel Zacha, Ivan Provorov, Zach Werenski, Timo Meier, and Mikko Rantanen. Each of these players has built a strong NHL career. In total, the depth of this draft class was remarkable.

Numbers alone don’t tell the story, but they give context. McDavid has passed 1,000 points in just over 700 games—a pace that few have ever reached. Marner, with 741 points in 657 games, may not have the same spotlight, but his consistency and playmaking have defined an era in Toronto.

McDavid and Marner: Two Career Paths from One Draft

McDavid and Marner came into the league through the same draft, but their journeys couldn’t have been more different. McDavid was the can’t-miss phenom—first overall, destined to carry the Oilers and the NHL spotlight from day one. Every move he’s made since has only cemented his status as the league’s most electrifying player.

Marner, picked fourth, took a quieter road. He wasn’t crowned the savior of a franchise, but he grew into something just as meaningful: a hometown hero. His game wasn’t about blazing past everyone like McDavid—it was about vision, timing, and making the players around him better. Maple Leafs fans watched a kid from their own backyard become a core member of their team.

McDavid defines a generation with sheer dominance. Marner’s time with Toronto defined steady brilliance: same draft, same era—two stars, two very different stories.

McDavid Became a Force Apart & Marner Became a Homegrown Hero

McDavid isn’t just a star—he’s a phenomenon. His speed, vision, and skills allow him to make impossible plays seem routine. Watching him on the ice sees NHL history unfold in real time. His only flaw? So far, he’s been unable to lead the Oilers to a Stanley Cup. Still, he’s led them to the brink twice and has left an undeniable mark on Edmonton and the NHL. In this draft class, he set the bar—and everyone else chased.

Marner grew up in the shadow of the Maple Leafs’ arena and emerged as a player who embodied the city’s hopes. Nine seasons, elite playmaking, and 741 points later, he leaves a void that won’t be easily filled. Unlike McDavid, who dominated headlines from day one, Marner’s impact was felt quietly but powerfully. His game was characterized by rhythm, vision, and creating scoring chances. His coaches learned to trust him implicitly; they knew when Marner touched the puck, something could happen.

Now, as he joins Vegas—a team built to elevate talent—there’s curiosity about how he’ll evolve. Will the change unlock new facets of his game? Almost certainly. But for Maple Leafs fans, letting him go is bittersweet. It’s not just about points—it’s about identity, legacy, and memories.

The Draft Class Beyond the Headlines

Rantanen, Meier, Eichel, Werenski, and Hanifin all have had solid careers with peaks and valleys. Some have exceeded expectations, while others have met them quietly. But the 2015 Draft story will always revolve around McDavid and Marner.

Ironically, both from Toronto, one lived up to the incredible hype, and the other (at first) became a hometown hero who, this offseason, moved on. Their stories illustrate the difference between raw talent and cultivated greatness, between two players who defined the cities where they landed, and the one who redefined it by deciding life would be better somewhere else.

Final Reflection: The Cost of Marner Leaving Toronto

Marner’s departure was what the Maple Leafs fans were clamoring for, but likely really didn’t want – not down deep. It became a cautionary tale of mistakes, loyalty, and what fans invest in their players. Vegas clearly believes he has more to offer, and watching him flourish elsewhere may sting. But it also reminds fans how much he gave to Toronto, both on the scoreboard and in their imaginations.

Fifteen years from draft day, who knows what the leaderboard will look like? Rantanen may surge. Another name might rise. But Marner’s legacy in Toronto is secure—a decade of polarizing brilliance, moments that thrilled, and a hometown hero whose impact will echo long after the final game.

