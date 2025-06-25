McDavid-Oilers Meeting Sparks Speculation About What’s Next

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reported on Tuesday that management of the Edmonton Oilers, specifically Jeff Jackson and Stan Bowman, were in Ontario to meet with Connor McDavid and his agent Judd Moldaver. The plan was to have preliminary conversations about the future and what McDavid is thinking. Is he in for another run with the Oilers? If so, how long is he prepared to commit to the team?

Will There Be Contract Talks at This Meeting?

When it comes to the specifics—contract length, term, and the financials—those discussions will come later, said Rishaug. The initial talks are more about the organization’s direction and where things are headed. There is no rush to have McDavid make up his mind and the Oilers aren’t looking for an answer.

Rishaug believes this is going to take some time. “I expect it to carry well into July.”

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Rishaug brought up the story again while speaking with Jason Gregor of Sports 1440, and Gregor noted this meeting and the potential delay in getting an extension done is not cause for concern. Gregor said some fans will stress every day until something is signed, but realistically, this isn’t something to worry about until August 1.

McDavid is still under contract for next season, and this only becomes a worry if the season begins and McDavid still isn’t inked to a new deal. At that point, trade talks would have to be considered. Everyone is a long way from that being a thought.

What Will the McDavid Extension Look Like?

McDavid reportedly needed some time to recover from the emotional loss in the Final. After back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses, he understandably needs time to reset. Now it’s up to his agent to manage the timeline of when and how things progress. As conversations get underway, it starts with getting on the same page and then becomes about finding a term on an extension that works for both sides.

Gregor argued that a five-year extension would be ideal for all sides. The feeling is that it gives the Oilers continued stability, but also gives McDavid the flexibility to reassess his situation down the line. McDavid will make plenty of money (Gregor estimated $16 million per season) but also be in a position to sign another big deal when the cap is higher. In five years, he’ll have a better sense of the team’s direction and his own priorities.

If he does commit to another five years, that would mean 16 seasons with one franchise, which Gregor acknowledged was pretty good. Gregor also thinks McDavid will review the roster and available players, and cut at least $1 million from his own contract to leave money for the team to sign someone else.

Other Notable Oilers Speculation

There is talk about Viktor Arvidsson and Evander Kane both being shopped. Gregor said he has it on good authority that Arvidsson is ready to go and was unhappy with his role on the team back to before this past NHL trade deadline. He’s in a contract year and wants an opportunity to play big minutes and earn another deal somewhere.

Kane is someone Gregor feels will generate interest. He’s the type of rare find in the NHL and everyone knows the kind of person he is — he will be extra motivated in a contract year and at least one team will see that as an opportunity. It was said that there is a lot of cap space out there and not a lot of big-ticket players to fill all the open spots.