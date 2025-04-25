Miami Lands Florida Panthers Draft Pick Vladislav Lukashevich Out of Transfer Portal

Miami University head coach Anthony Noreen continues to impress in this year’s transfer portal cycle, this time landing standout defenseman Vladislav Lukashevich from Michigan State. The move reunites Lukashevich with Noreen, under whom he thrived during the 2023–24 season with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL). What Noreen is building might not be getting the attention it deserves, but it is from me—Miami is putting together a roster for next season that has the potential to put the program back on the map in a big way.

I have confirmed that Michigan State defender Vladislav Lukashevich is headed to Miami out of the transfer portal.



He’s a 4th Round Pick of Florida and posted 7pts as a freshman this past year. — Sydney Wolf (@sydneyisawolf) April 24, 2025

Lukashevich’s Journey From Russia to North America

Born on May 23, 2003, in Magadan, Russia, Lukashevich’s hockey journey began with Yantar Moskva, where he quickly stood out as a skilled defenseman. He climbed through the ranks, playing for Lokomotiv-2004 Yaroslavl’s U16 and U17 teams before progressing to Loko Yaroslavl in the MHL and NMHL. His performances in Russia’s top junior leagues showcased his talent as a puck-moving defenseman, known for his patience and precision.

Lukashevich also represented Russia internationally, competing in the WHC-17 tournament and other junior events, further bolstering his reputation as a rising star. In 2023, he made the jump to North America, joining the Tri-City Storm in the USHL and playing under Noreen. During that season, Lukashevich had his best season to that point, finishing as the league’s third-highest-scoring defenseman with an impressive 11 goals and 32 assists in 54 games. His ability to get past forecheckers one-on-one and deliver accurate passes is the best aspect of his game.

Following his breakout season in the USHL, Lukashevich joined Michigan State (Big Ten) in the NCAA, appearing in 29 games and recording one goal and six assists during the 2024–25 season.

Vladislav Lukashevich, Michigan State University (Photo credit: MSU Athletic Communications)

While his stats might not tell the whole story, his experience at Michigan State was still important on the back end.

Vladislav Lukashevich lights the lamp for No. 1 @MSU_Hockey 🙌 #B1GHockey on BTN 📺 pic.twitter.com/5apbnMfW2O — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) January 5, 2025

He played on a Spartans team that captured the Big Ten Championship, defeating Ohio State in overtime. He later took part in a nail-biting 4-3 loss to Cornell in the Toledo Regional Semifinal. These high-pressure games helped Lukashevich build the kind of experience that Miami’s incoming freshman class will benefit greatly from.

Miami’s Roster Transformation

At 21 years old, Lukashevich brings size, skill, and leadership to Miami. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 187 pounds, the left-shot defenseman was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. His ability to move the puck out of the defensive zone will undoubtedly strengthen Miami’s blue line as they get ready for the upcoming season.

Lukashevich is the sixth transfer Miami has landed during this portal cycle and the second defenseman, following Kyle Aucoin’s move from Harvard. Over the past three days, Miami has been on a hot streak, securing one transfer each day. Just on Wednesday, they added forward Matteo Giampa from Canisius.

Related: Miami Lands Out-of-Conference Transfers Matteo Giampa and Doug Grimes

Giampa led Canisius (Atlantic Hockey League) in scoring for both his collegiate seasons, putting up 18 goals and 17 assists (35 points) in 2023–24 and following it up with eight goals and 22 assists (30 points) in 2024–25. His offensive production will undoubtedly provide a major boost to Miami’s lineup.

Potential Goaltending Options?

Miami’s goaltending situation remains the last piece of the puzzle as the team approaches the completion of its transfer portal class. Goaltender Shika Gadzhiev, a freshman, will join the team and brings his own potential to the crease. But there are also intriguing options in the transfer portal that Miami could target.

One potential fit is Chase Clark, who played under Noreen at Tri-City during the 2021–22 season. Clark recently entered the portal after AIC dropped to Division 2. This past season, he posted solid numbers at AIC, with a 9-14-2 record in 25 games, a 2.80 goals-against average (GAA), and a .913 save percentage (SV%). His familiarity with Noreen’s system makes him an interesting option for Miami.

Another name worth considering is Klayton Knapp from Minnesota Duluth. Knapp didn’t get as much playing time as he deserved, in my opinion, but his 2024–25 stats speak for themselves. Over 16 games, he recorded a 2.67 GAA, a .907 SV%, and one shutout, finishing with a 6-6-2 record. Adding either of these netminders could help round out the roster and give Gadzhiev an older player to learn from.

The Big Picture

Noreen’s work this offseason is going unnoticed by many, but not by me. Miami is quietly putting together a team that looks ready to compete. With a mix of experienced transfers like Lukashevich and Giampa, and the leadership they’ll bring to the team’s large incoming freshman class, this roster has the potential to turn some heads. Lukashevich’s reunion with Noreen is especially exciting—he’s already put up great numbers under this coach, and there’s every reason to believe he can potentially do it again.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter