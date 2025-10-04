Miami Opens Season With Comeback Win Over Ferris State

The Miami RedHawks finally snapped their 26-game losing streak Friday night, dating back to Oct. 26, 2024, grinding out a wild 6-4 win over the Ferris State Bulldogs to open the 2025-26 season at Steve “Coach” Cady Arena.

Miami trailed 3-2 heading into the third period but stormed back for the win, scoring four goals in the final 20. On the night, Miami had goals from Matteo Giampa (2), Michael Quinn, Casper Nassen, Justin Stupka, and Bradley Walker.

Head coach Anthony Noreen said he was proud of how his team handled the adversity of being down 3-2 heading into the second intermission.

“They were totally in control and calm and, you know, that is what was expected. You get down, you very easily let it get away there. Matteo (Drobac) made a key save, and then I thought we got opportunities, and we got ourselves back in it. Those are the expectations of this program.”

Miami netminder Matteo Drobac stopped 32 of 36 shots, while Ferris State’s Noah Rupprecht turned aside 35 of 40.

First Period

Miami opened the scoring when Quinn ripped a long wrister on the power play, with Doug Grimes and Ryan Smith providing the double screen in front.

Ferris State answered quickly. After a tripping penalty was given to Max Helgeson, Josh Zary buried a rebound to tie the game at 1-1. Later, Xavier Jean-Louis put the Bulldogs ahead 2-1 with a shot through traffic that Drobac lost sight of.

Vladislav Lukashevich then laid a beautiful stretch pass up the ice to Giampa, who fired it home on a solo breakaway to even it up at 2-2.

“It was definitely one of the biggest crowds I’ve played in front of at home,” Giampa said. “Really special. Even between periods, the talk in the room, I’ve never really heard anything like it, so many leaders on the team, everybody saying and thinking the right things.”

The opening frame was physical from start to finish. Ferris State came out hard, and Miami eventually matched that intensity. Noreen said, “Guys, this is college hockey. This is what it looks like. This is what it feels like. You wonder why you think we’re crazy with the way we practice, but this is hockey. I thought our guys were prepared for it, but I also thought they dug in when it got hard.”

Ilia Morozov was also noticeable everywhere right off the bat, killing penalties, on the power play, and forechecking hard.

“Ilia Morozov is the youngest player in college hockey, and that is a huge part of why we wanted to bring him in. A lot of it is the type of human being he is off the ice, but you saw him tonight matched up against a team that’s on average five years older than him, and he more than held his own. He loves the physical side of the game. The hardest hit he took, he came back to the bench with the biggest smile. He’s a hockey player. He’s going to do everything possible to keep getting better, and his maturity and the way he attacks things is impressive.”

Notably, forward David Deputy, slotted in on the second line, did not return after the first period after taking a spill.

Second Period

Ferris State regained the lead midway through the second, as Connor McGrath tipped in a Jack Mesic point shot for a 3-2 advantage. Drobac kept it close with two massive saves on shorthanded Bulldog chances while Miami was on the power play, as the period later ended 3-2 in favor of the road team.

Third Period

Miami did not back down in this one and turned it around in the third in a big way.

Nassen blasted a one-timer home off a pass from Grimes just as a power play expired to tie the game at 3-3. Soon after, Stupka pounced on a loose puck in front off a shot from Grimes, poking it past Rupprecht to give Miami a 4-3 lead.

On the power play, Giampa struck again, cashing in a rebound in front for his second of the night and the game-winner late in the third. “Honestly, I don’t really remember the play much,” Giampa said. “Delic had the puck on the flank, I was in front of the net, it landed right there, might as well shoot it. Worked out well.”

Noreen spoke about what he saw from the top line.

“I think just three totally different types of players. We talked about Matteo, but you see the combination of size, skating, and skill. That’s big-time. Ilia is the youngest player in college hockey and more than held his own against guys five years older. And Delic’s an energizer bunny. He never stops. Those guys never got frustrated, stayed on it, were physical themselves, and it was nice to see them capitalize.”

Ferris State closed the gap when Emerson Goode slipped a backhand past Drobac, but Miami iced it in the final minutes. Max Helgeson made a full-effort diving play at center ice to get the puck to Bradley Walker, who finished into the empty net for the 6-4 final.

Finally, Noreen said this, which really stuck out to me about this team’s mindset.

“If we’re going to have any chance, we have to be the most physical team in the country. It’s one thing to say it, it’s another for guys to be willing to do it. Tonight, top to bottom, I thought our physicality was there. That’s the only way we have a chance.”

Miami is back in action Saturday night at 6:05 PM ET against Ferris State for the series finale.

