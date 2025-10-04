Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Luke Hughes

The wait for hockey is nearly over, with the New Jersey Devils’ season opener right around the corner. Heading into 2025-26, the team is considered a strong Stanley Cup contender—featuring offensive star power, a reliable defensive core, and a strong goalie tandem. It will be exciting to see what the club can accomplish this time around, as newcomers and familiar faces alike take the ice. Can they rise above and make a name for themselves in the Eastern Conference? As always, this series will take a deep dive into each member of the roster, highlighting previews, predictions, and potential storylines.

This installment focuses on star defenseman Luke Hughes, who represents the future of the Devils’ blue line.

Luke Hughes: At a Glance

Drafted: 4th Overall (1st Round) by the New Jersey Devils in 2021

Contract Status: Year one of seven, $9 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: Seven goals, 37 assists (44 points in 71 games)

Career Stats: 17 goals, 76 assists (93 points in 155 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

In his second full NHL campaign, Hughes quickly emerged as one of the team’s strongest players, leading Devils’ defensemen in assists (37) and points (44). He averaged 21:09 ice time per game, second only to his veteran partner, Brett Pesce. Together, the two formed an ideal defensive pairing, especially after developing plenty of off-ice chemistry while rehabbing respective injuries before the start of last season. Their numbers displayed textbook positive puck possession, with a 52.69% Corsi and a 51.8 expected goals for percentage (xGF%). Pesce was a stabilizing, shutdown force, while Hughes provided additional offensive capability.

But aside from his scoring contributions, Hughes saw a vast improvement in his defensive metrics last season. For example, he was on the ice for 33.3% fewer goals against than in 2023-24, along with 31.7% fewer high-danger goals against. He also became a more complete player under the guidance of head coach Sheldon Keefe. He contributed a fair amount on the Devils’ special teams, including a steady uptick in penalty-kill minutes. He even quarterbacked their first power-play unit, after losing Dougie Hamilton to a lower-body injury. In total, Hughes amassed 16 points on the man advantage and was on the ice for 18 power-play goals, nine of which were high-danger.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

One of the most prominent facets of Hughes’s game is his speed. It allows him to create scoring opportunities for his teammates, smoothly transitioning the puck across all three zones. Likewise, it makes defensive recovery a breeze, while also limiting opponents’ scoring chances. But last season, his speed made him one of the fastest blueliners in the league. He reached a top skating speed of 23.58 miles per hour (mph) and ranked in the 99th percentile for speed bursts over 22 mph among defensemen. To put this into perspective, the average NHL defenseman recorded 1.1 skating surges over 22 mph, but Hughes had a whopping 16.

Unfortunately, his performance in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs was cut short. Hughes sustained a shoulder injury after crashing into the net during Game 1 of Round 1, missing the following four postseason matchups. Shortly after the Devils were eliminated, the club revealed that he had undergone shoulder surgery but would be ready in time for the start of training camp.

2025-26 Expectations

Hughes became a restricted free agent (RFA) in July, and fans spent the offseason anxiously awaiting his new contract. However, negotiations took far longer than anticipated, and he did not join the team until earlier this week. Hughes not only missed the entirety of training camp, but he also did not participate in the Devils’ first six preseason matchups. But on Oct. 1, a deal was finalized, and Hughes signed a seven-year, $63 million contract.

Greetings from Hughes Jersey. Our boy is here to stay.#NJDevils | #MadeInJersey pic.twitter.com/Dw4kJIfhhh — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 1, 2025

Heading into the upcoming season, there’s no denying that Hughes represents the next generation of Devils’ defense. His long-term deal shows that the team believes he can help lead the club toward success. When asked about his contract, he shared nothing but good things with the media, expressing his desire to remain in New Jersey, calling it his second home. “Obviously, we love what the organization is doing and where we’re going, and all in all, just really excited and really happy to be here,” Hughes said. “Hopefully, I play here the rest of my career.”

He still has not made his preseason debut, but admitted that he had been skating five times a week in Michigan amid contract negotiations. Hughes looked at the top of his game during practice on Thursday morning, welcomed back by his teammates with open arms and plenty of stick taps. Keefe announced that he will not play in the Devils’ final preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers, but remains confident that he will be ready for opening night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

However, Hughes is not out of the woods just yet. His primary defense partner suffered an injury on Thursday night against the New York Rangers. Pesce went down the tunnel late in the second period with an undisclosed injury and did not return for the third. As of right now, there is no update as to whether or not he will miss time, and he’s still undergoing further evaluations, so only time will tell if this will impact the team in the long run.

Overall, Hughes remains a crucial part of the Devils’ blue line, improving season after season and having a huge impact. Fans are excited to see what he can bring to the table in his third full NHL season, and there’s no doubt that he can take the team far.



