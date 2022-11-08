Wild Gameday Preview: Los Angeles Kings – 11/08/22

The Minnesota Wild (5-5-1) are kicking off a three-game road trip to the west coast tonight against the Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1). The Wild are coming off an extended break that allowed them four days to rest and regroup after a disappointing shutout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Nov.3. They have already met the Kings this season in a loss that consisted of 13 total goals, one of the first signs the Wild were struggling. So far this season, they have played better on the road and will attempt to even the season series at Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings have also had a few days of rest since putting down the Florida Panthers on Nov.5. Similar to the Wild, they have received some questionable goaltending from the tandem of Jonathan Quick and Cal Peterson, both of whom have had recent stretches of very strong performances. If they can stabilize things on the back end, the Kings could be in for a very good 2022-23 season.

Wild Projected Lineup

A brace of injuries and poor performances have resulted in rotating lines that can be altered at any point. The Wild will get a much-needed veteran presence tonight with the return of Jordan Greenway and Iowa Wild call-up Joseph Cramarossa sliding into action.

Kirill Kaprizov – Freddy Gaudreau – Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Matt Boldy

Connor Dewar – Marco Rossi – Mason Shaw

Tyson Jost – Sam Steel – Joseph Cramarossa

Jacob Middleton – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill – Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury – Filip Gustavsson

Latest News & Highlights

The Wild’s lines are expected to continue changing on a per-game basis as players return from injuries and players called up from the American Hockey League (AHL) rotate in and out of the bottom line. With Shaw working his way throughout the lineup and looking like he belongs in the NHL, Steven Fogarty was the odd man out and will be replaced by the 30-year-old Cramarossa, who will make his season debut on the fourth line, bringing with him a total of 64 games of NHL experience.

Kings Projected Lineup

It has already been eight years since the Kings won their last Stanley Cup, but their lines have a strong mix of proven veterans and young stars, one of which should be familiar to Wild fans.

Adrian Kempe – Anze Kopitar – Gabriel Vilardi

Trevor Moore – Phillip Danault – Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala – Rasmus Kupari – Carl Grundstrom

Brendan Lemieux – Blake Lizotte – Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty

Sean Durzi – Matt Roy

Alexander Edler – Sean Walker

Cal Peterson – Jonathan Quick

With two point-per-game players, four players with double-digit points, and everyone playing tonight (except the goalie) having at least one point, it is easy to see that the Kings’ offense has been putting in the work. All four lines have put points on the board, making it difficult for other teams to shut them down. The Wild’s defense has looked out of sorts recently and will have their hands full tonight.

Key Players to Watch

Minnesota Wild – Jordan Greenway

With the trio of Greenway, Eriksson Ek, and Marcus Foligno being as dominant as they were in the 2021-22 season, it was expected that they would be a mainstay in the Wild lineup again this year; however, they have yet to play a single game together due to injuries. Greenway was on injured reserve to start the season and made his season debut against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct.20. He sustained another injury after less than three minutes of ice time in that game.

Jordan Greenway, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tonight, he slots into the lineup on the second line with Eriksson Ek and Boldy, who have been developing some good chemistry together. Greenway’s return to the roster brings a punch of size, as the 230-pound winger also packs a good amount of scoring ability when healthy. The Wild will be hoping for a strong return from him, as he will have to carry most of the physical play with Foligno, Ryan Hartman, and Brandon Duhaime all injured.

Los Angeles Kings – Kevin Fiala

The Wild have already faced their former teammate once this year, and Fiala did not hold back. He had a goal and two assists in the 7-6 contest on Oct. 15. With nearly a month more practice getting used to his new role with the Kings, he has the potential to be even more lethal tonight.

Kevin Fiala, Former Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The electric scorer got off to a slow start in the 2021-22 season for the Wild and still ended up being over a point-per-game player without missing any games. His chemistry with Boldy was an important factor in the Wild’s success, but he was ultimately traded due to upcoming cap constraints. Fiala is a game-changing player who can score a goal in an instant but, if frustrated, can end up taking some ill-timed penalties. The Wild will hope to get the latter in tonight’s match if they plan on having a lower-scoring affair than the last time these two teams met.

Tonight’s match-up is a late one but can be found on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM starting at 9:30 PM CT.

*Player statistics collected from Naturalstattrick.com, Los Angeles Kings lines from their latest game, and Minnesota Wild lines from @Russohockey on Twitter.