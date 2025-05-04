Montreal Victoire Defeat New York Sirens 3-2

On Saturday, May 3, the New York Sirens hosted the Montreal Victoire for their final matchup of the 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) regular season. The Victoire came out strong and ultimately won 3-2. The two teams each won three games, ending the season series in a tie.

Game Recap

Just 11 seconds into the first period, Montreal was already on the board. Marie-Philip Poulin won the opening faceoff for the Victoire, passing the puck to Erin Ambrose. She sent it to Kati Tabin, who passed it back up to Poulin. She skated up towards the net unattended, and Poulin sent it into the net for an early goal.

Marie-Philip Poulin, Montréal Victoire (Photo by Laurent Corbeil/PWHL)

Three minutes later, Kaitlin Willoughby gained control of the puck in the neutral zone. She skated it back into the Victoire’s offensive zone and took a shot. The initial shot was blocked, but Catherine Dubois was near the net to send the rebound into the back of the net.

Halfway into the second period, Dara Greig took a shot. Abigail Levy made the initial block, but Greig picked up the rebound. Greig passed the puck to Poulin, who put the puck away for the second time. The second period came to an end with the Victoire up by three.

Two minutes into the third period, Greig took a seat for too many players on the ice. The Sirens were quick to take advantage, with Ella Shelton passing the puck to Sarah Fillier. With a snipe from the faceoff circle, she scored to put the Sirens on the board.

As the third period was coming to a close, the Sirens pulled Levy to get the extra attacker on the ice. In the final seconds, Fillier passed the puck to Alex Carpenter near the goal. Carpenter gained control of the puck on her backhand and with a shot, she sent it into the top corner of the net. Carpenter’s goal was not enough, though, and the Victoire came out on top with a 3-2 win.

Victoire Head to the Postseason

With their win in this game, the Victoire locked in their position as the first-place team in the league. Montreal earns the right to select their opponent in the first round of the playoffs. They will play their first playoff game on Tuesday, May 6.