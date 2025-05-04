Charge Clinch Playoff Berth with 2-1 OT Win Against Sceptres

On Saturday, May 3, the Toronto Sceptres hosted the Ottawa Charge for their final game of the 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) regular season. Although the Sceptres already clinched their playoff spot, the Charge were looking to earn theirs in this game. They did just that with a 2-1 overtime victory. With Ottawa’s victory, the two teams end the season series tied 3-3.

Game Recap

The two teams ended the first period even, scoreless with four shots and a penalty each.

Twelve minutes into the second period, Renata Fast kept the puck in the Sceptres’ offensive zone with a pass to Sarah Nurse. She was up near the goal, and with a shot, Nurse scored to put the Sceptres on the board.

Less than a minute later, Ottawa scored an equalizer. Tereza Vanisova passed the puck to Shiann Darkangelo, who was in front of the net. Brianne Jenner skated up with speed and Darkangelo sent a pass to her. Jenner took the shot to tie the game. The second period ended with both teams on the board with one goal.

Ottawa Charge celebrate a goal (Photo by: Josh Kim / Ottawa Charge)

The third period ended with each team tallying another penalty and no additional goals. This game was headed to overtime to decide the winner.

Halfway into overtime, Emily Clark gained control of the puck in Toronto’s offensive zone. She passed it to Katerina Mrazova, who skated through the neutral zone and up Kristen Campbell in Toronto’s net. Mrazova took a shot and called game for Ottawa. With Mrazvoa’s goal, she clinched a playoff spot for her team.

Both Teams Are Playoff Bound

Both the Sceptres and the Charge will play for the Walter Cup in the playoffs. The matchups will be determined later this week.