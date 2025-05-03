3 Takeaways From the Frost’s Win Over the Fleet

The Minnesota Frost looked to clinch their spot in the PWHL postseason as they took on the Boston Fleet on the road for the final game of their respective regular seasons, on Saturday, May 3. The Ottawa Charge won in overtime against the Toronto Sceptres earlier in the day, which meant they secured their spot in the postseason, so one remained for either the Frost or the Fleet.

The Frost started things with three goals in the first, two in the second, and in the third, they worked hard to protect their lead. They added two empty-net goals in the third period, and although the Fleet added one late, it wasn’t enough as the Frost went on to win 8-1 and clinched their spot in the playoffs. We’ll look at how it happened, starting with the Frost’s production levels.

Frost’s Strong Offensive Production

While the veteran leadership stepped up to contribute two of the eight goals they scored, they also had strong showings from throughout their lineup. Britta Curl-Salemme and Sophie Jaques had two goals each; they both recorded one at five-on-five, and then Curl-Salemme recorded her second on the power play. Jaques’ second goal was an empty-net, jail-break goal late in the third to extend their lead to seven goals.

Lee Stecklein and Kendall Coyne-Schofield were the two veterans who got their names on the scoresheet for the second game in a row. Brooke McQuigge also scored an empty-net goal in the third period to help keep her team in a commanding lead. They weren’t done, however, as Klara Hymlarova recorded the eighth and final goal of the game, which was also her first of her PWHL career.

However, it’s not only the goal scorers who deserve recognition. Grace Zumwinkle, who has been rather quiet in the goal-scoring department since coming back from an injury, had three assists in their game against the Fleet. She assisted on half of Frost’s goals, and hopefully, that will help jumpstart her offense as they head into the postseason.

Frost’s Hensley Stood Tall

Nicole Hensley had a shutout in their previous game against the Ottawa Charge and continued showing her talents against the Fleet as they played for their postseason lives. She kept the Fleet off the board through the first two periods, with some big saves in the second as the Fleet had stronger chances as the game went on.

Nicole Hensley, Minnesota Frost (Photo by Nala Burton/The PWHL)

The Fleet continued to push despite the Frost extending their goal totals as the game continued, and Hensley’s game got better, too. She let one goal past her, but she also allowed her team to put up eight of their own. She didn’t have to make too many crazy stops, but she was ready for 29 of the 30 shots she faced for a .967 save percentage.

The Frost clinched their postseason behind Hensley’s strong play in the past two games, and they’ll need her to keep that strong play going. Both goaltenders have been strong throughout the season, and they’ll need them both even more now that they’re in the playoffs.

Frost’s Defense Steps Up

Not only did Hensley help secure the score with her great saves, but the defense stepped up and blocked many shots to help out their goaltender. They had their sticks in lanes and just did everything they could to cut off any attempt by the Fleet. They also communicated very well, ensuring their teammates were covering the right players and making sure no one was open.

One of the biggest things the Frost did besides blocking shots was leaving their goaltenders’ line of sight open. Even throughout the third period, when the Fleet pulled their goaltender off and on throughout the final 16 minutes and went 6-on-5, the Frost stepped up. They let one goal get through, but their defensive players also contributed three of their eight total goals, including two from Jaques, who’s easily their most vigorous offensive defender.

Related: 3 Takeaways From the Frost’s Win Over the Charge

Just like their offensive production and goaltending contributions, the Frost will need their defense to continue to step up. Blocked shots are crucial to winning games, especially in the postseason. Hopefully, they can continue this effort as the postseason starts later this week.

Frost Clinch Spot

The Frost is a team that does well under pressure. For the second season in a row, they clinched their spot in the postseason in the final minutes. They didn’t waste any time putting up goals to secure their spot, and hopefully, ending the season with two consecutive wins will help them get a jumpstart in the postseason and start with a big win to defend their title.