Nadeau’s 2 Goals Lead Way in Hurricanes’ 4-2 Win Over Predators

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Nashville Predators in their last home preseason game of 2025 before the start of the regular season. They were looking for their first win of the preseason, and what a way to achieve that before the home opener on Oct. 9 against the New Jersey Devils. The Hurricanes won 4-2 over the Predators, going 1-3 in the preseason.

Game Recap

The first period saw some excitement as both teams scored in the opening frame. The Hurricanes scored two; however, their second goal was waived off after Logan Stankoven was called for playing the puck with a high stick. Their first goal did count, though, after Felix Unger Sorum tapped in the puck past Justus Annunen once Eric Robinson placed the puck on his stick following a well-timed pass. Robinson waited out the defender to find an open passing lane, which he did cross the crease. The Hurricanes’ goal came 39 seconds after the Predators made it 1-0 following a Daniel Carr goal. He was able to get to the loose puck that got through Cayden Primeau. It came after Dylan Gambrell initially took a shot as he drove to the Hurricanes’ net.

Related: Hurricanes’ Blake on Second Year Mindset & Relief to Stay Long-Term

After giving up the goal earlier in the period, Primeau dialed in and made huge save after huge save. He showed why he won over 30 games last season with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League (AHL). He will be third on the goalie depth chart for the Hurricanes following his first few preseason games. Shots after the first period were 13-8 Hurricanes, and the score was 1-1.

Felix Unger Sorum, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Most of the second period saw some counterattacking, which came from sloppy hockey from both sides. Annunen and Primeau were trading 10-bell saves. It seemed like neither team would score, despite each team getting multiple power plays during the middle frame. However, at the 14:58 mark of the period, while on their fourth power play, Jackson Blake sold the shot before he sent a no-look pass to Bradly Nadeau. Nadeau got the puck in his wheelhouse and ripped a one-timer past Annuen to give the Hurricanes their first lead of the game. Nadeau keeps showing why his shot is NHL-ready already, following his 32 goals last season with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. Credit to Blake for the great pass after faking out the netminder, leading to the go-ahead goal. The period ended with the Hurricanes up 2-1 following the Nadeau goal and outshot the Predators 8-5 (21-13 after two periods).

Related: 3 Early Takeaways From Hurricanes’ Training Camp

The third period saw a barrage of three goals within a 1:21 span. Nadeau scored his second of the night following a great pass from behind the goal from Stankoven. Reid Schaefer responded almost a minute later to cut the Hurricanes’ lead in half. However, it was 30 seconds later when defenseman Charles Alexis Legault gave the home side their two-goal lead once again. It was back-and-forth scoring, which came out on a 2-1 side for the Hurricanes, making it 4-2 with over three minutes left in the game. In the end, the Hurricanes held off the Predators for their first win of the preseason.

The Hurricanes go on the road Monday, Sep. 29, to take on the Florida Panthers with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. It’s their second-to-last game before the start of the regular season. They look to carry the momentum from their 4-2 win on Sunday night (Sep. 28) against the Predators. The Predators will take on the Hurricanes in their next preseason game on Saturday, Oct. 4, in Nashville, with puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m.