New Jersey Devils’ 2024-25 Report Cards: Dawson Mercer

The 2024-25 season ended for the New Jersey Devils after their first-round exit in the playoffs at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes. The Devils made a decent playoff push, but ultimately, all the injuries did them in. In the regular season, the Devils had a record of 42-33-7. Each player on the team contributed in different ways, with some having better performances than others. Let’s look at Dawson Mercer’s 2024-25 season performance.

Mercer’s 2024-25 Season With the Devils

The 2024-25 season was Mercer’s fourth in the NHL and also his fourth with the Devils. In total for the season, he recorded 36 points via 19 goals and 17 assists. He was already putting up points from the first Devils game of the season, recording an assist on Johnathan Kovacevic’s goal against the Buffalo Sabres. He recorded his first goal three games later on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals. In the nine remaining games in October, Mercer went scoreless in six and recorded at least a point in three. He scored two goals and two assists in these three games.

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Just like most players, Mercer had stretches where he would record points and then spurts where he would go a couple of games without any. For the season, he earned a plus-4. He had his lowest career faceoff percentage (FO%) for the season, at 40.5%. He took a total of 141 shots, and his shooting percentage (S%) ended at 13.5 for the regular season. Mercer recorded three game-winning goals and also six power-play goals, which is the highest of his career so far.

Despite playing on the third line for the majority of the season, Mercer recorded his highest total ice time (TOI) of his career so far with 17:53. He is continuing to level up his performance and his playing style, which is exactly what the Devils need at this point.

Mercer’s Past Seasons with the Devils

In Mercer’s NHL career so far, he has yet to miss a game. He’s got a solid Iron Man streak going, 328 games strong. Out of the four seasons he has played so far, his best was the 2022-23 season by far. He recorded his highest point total for a single season, with 56 points via 27 goals and 29 assists. He earned his best plus/minus of his career thus far with a plus-22. Then, in the 2023-24 season, Mercer tanked his plus/minus with a minus-26, sending him right back into the hole he tried to dig himself out of from the 2021-22 season, where he recorded a minus-25.

During the 2022-23 season, Mercer recorded his lowest total of penalty minutes (PIM) with 14. He also had his highest recorded total of game-winning goals, six, and his highest recorded power-play points, ten. Mercer’s sophomore season has been the best of his career thus far, but he still has a bright future ahead of him to change that.

Mercer’s Future with the Devils

The 2025-26 season is Mercer’s second season of a three-year contract with the Devils. He is signed through to the 2026-27 season with an average annual value (AAV) of $4 million. Mercer will be a restricted free agent (RFA) in the 2027 offseason when he turns 25 years old.

Mercer has a great future with New Jersey, and the Devils are certainly investing in him. There is no denying his talent and abilities as a player, and hopefully, he will step up more in this upcoming season. Could he have a spot in the top six in the next two years? Time will tell, but at the rate he is progressing, I wouldn’t doubt it.

Mercer’s Overall Grade

Overall, for the 2024-25 season, Mercer receives a B-minus. He is continuing to progress as a player, which is what Devils fans want to see. He is getting more ice time, which is allowing him more chances to prove himself. While his point total did take a dip last season, he has shown in the past what he is capable of.

As Mercer looks to continue his Iron Man streak into the 2025-26 season, there are new veteran players that he could work with. Connor Brown or Evgenii Dadonov could play on the same line as Mercer, which could be beneficial to his growth as a player. Fans should be excited to see Mercer play in the 2025-26 season, alongside the rest of an already incredible Devils team. Although he is still playing in the bottom six, don’t count Mercer out yet.