New Jersey Devils’ 3 Stars of November

The New Jersey Devils had an eventful November, closing out the month with a record of 8-5-1. The team enjoyed plenty of highs, including a thrilling overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks, a shootout win over the Washington Capitals, and a 5-0 shutout against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Devils were able to overcome countless injuries with a combination of elite goaltending, depth scoring, and top players continuing to deliver. In the latest installment of the “Three Stars of the Month” series for The Hockey Writers, here are the Devils whose contributions brought the team success throughout November.

Third Star: Timo Meier

Despite some initial inconsistencies, Timo Meier found his groove this month, with six goals and six assists. Not only did he record three multipoint games in November, but he’s also in the middle of a five-game point streak. His power play domination continued, with a total of three goals on the man advantage.

His strength and physicality remain an asset for the Devils. In addition to 3.2 shots on goal per game, Meier also uses his size to his advantage, averaging 2.1 hits every game. But his ability to drive play is yet another impressive aspect of his game. Meier can muscle the puck along the boards and has an uncanny ability to find space in front of the net.

Meier’s power-play goal against the Philadelphia Flyers is a perfect example. He charged up the center of the ice, positioning himself to grab the rebound off Jesper Bratt’s initial shot.

He has even logged ice time on the Devils’ top line, and the combination of Meier-Hischier-Bratt has been successful. Together, they have a 63.64 goals for percentage (GF%) in 5-on-5 scenarios, registering 64.24 shot attempts per 60 minutes. Meier amped up his point production in November, and his scoring streak could not have come at a better time for the Devils.

Second Star: Nico Hischier

Nico Hischier continues to do it all for New Jersey. With 10 points in his last five games, the Devils’ captain is on a hot streak. It started with a three-point game against the Flyers, which included two goals. Hischier is also currently on a five-game point streak, averaging 2.3 shots on goal per game.

His late November surge was an essential factor in the Devils’ success, especially without Jack Hughes in the lineup. Hischier has also been more physical as of late, demonstrating a willingness to engage in puck battles. If he maintains his current pace, he could even set new career highs in both hits and blocked shots.

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

But nothing showcased his improved toughness quite like his performance against the Detroit Red Wings. After being boarded early on, Hischier came back with a vengeance. He earned a goal and an assist and nearly had a Gordie Howe hat trick after attempting to fight multiple times throughout the game.

Meier had nothing but praise for his teammate in his postgame interview following an overtime win against the St. Louis Blues. “You can count on him every day. He comes and competes, and it’s nice to see him get rewarded with the way he’s been playing. He’s obviously massive for our team,” said Meier. Overall, Hischier was an incredible player throughout November, pulling the team out of a tough spot while shouldering additional offensive responsibilities.

First Star: Simon Nemec

There’s no doubt that Simon Nemec deserves credit for his impact throughout November. He tallied six goals and two assists across 14 games, coming in clutch during crucial moments. First, he tied the game with seconds left in regulation against the New York Islanders. And even though the Devils went on to lose the game in overtime, Nemec ensured that the team walked away with one point.

In the following game, he earned a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks, ending with the game-winning goal in overtime. But Nemec was just getting started. Once again, he propelled the team to an overtime victory over the St. Louis Blues, racing across the ice before firing the puck home with the help of Hischier.

Just a quarter of the way through 2025-26, Nemec has nearly matched his career-high of 19 points, which he set in 2023-24. He currently leads Devils’ defensemen in both goals (six) and points (15). Nemec has also found a fair amount of recent success paired with Luke Hughes. The two have been on the ice for eight Devils’ goals and 108 unblocked shot attempts so far this season.

Nemec’s all-around impact has also led to increased ice time. Last season, he recorded 14:59 ice time per game, but this month, he averaged 21:56 — even spending time on the Devils’ top defensive pairing. He remains a critical piece of their blue line, cementing his position as the future of New Jersey’s defense.

Looking Ahead to December

Heading into December, the Devils must continue to find a way to win — ideally with the grit they showed throughout November. They will open the month with a three-game homestand, then face tough opponents, including the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Utah Mammoth.

The Devils will then wrap up the calendar year with back-to-back games on the road, ending with a New Year’s Eve showdown against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With the return of their star forward right around the corner and the team working like a well-oiled machine, fans should be excited to see what the rest of the season has in store for the Devils.