New Jersey Devils Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

The New Jersey Devils officially announced their final roster, finalizing the group that will hit the ice when the puck drops on Thursday night for the team’s opener against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh. The Devils have a mix of established stars, rising prospects and a few surprises who earned their spots through hard work, consistency, and through openings created by injuries.

Devils Forwards

The forward core remains intact with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier leading the charge. Other veteran forwards include Ondrej Palat, Dawson Mercer, as well as newcomers Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov. Also expected to make his NHL debut on Thursday night is the Devils’ 2019 Draft pick Arseni Gritsyuk. Gritsyuk was phenomenal in the preseason, generating instant chemistry on various lines and putting up two goals and two assists in five games.

With four players — Johnathan Kovacevic, Stefan Noesen, Seamus Casey, and Marc McLaughlin — beginning the season on injured reserve (IR), the Devils had openings for new faces to earn roster spots, including Shane Lachance and Lenni Hameenaho. Both were injured to start camp, but made their way back onto the 23-man roster to start 2025-26.

Below is a loose projection of the opening-night lineup:

Evgenii Dadonov — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Shane Lachance — Arseni Gritsyuk

Extras: Lenni Hameenaho, Juho Lammikko

However, this will likely change before puck drop as the Devils are trying to finalize a contract with Luke Glendening. If Glendening signs, Lammikko, who suffered an injury in the preseason, will likely be moved to injured reserve to make space for him.

Of note: Glendening is not listed here; however, as HC Keefe said earlier, the expectation is for Glendening to sign before the club for their season-opening road trip.



This is more of a math equation than it is a roster decision. They’re currently working on a contract. https://t.co/IUaI4dYrJQ — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 6, 2025

Devils Defensemen

On defense, the Devils’ blue line will be anchored by Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes, supported by a strong group that includes Jonas Siegenthaler, Brenden Dillon, Simon Nemec, and Brett Pesce. With Seamus Casey starting the season on IR and Pesce suffering a preseason injury that has left him questionable for opening night, Dennis Cholowski will likely step into a roster role to begin 2025-26.

Dougie Hamilton and Brenden Dillon of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Given Pesce’s uncertain status, here is a projection for the defensive lines for opening night:

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce (Dennis Cholowski)

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Devils Goaltenders

In goal, Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen will once again anchor the Devils’ crease, forming a dependable tandem that provides both experience and stability. Markstrom is slated to assume the role of starting goaltender, bringing his elite skill set, calm presence, and consistency to the position. Allen will serve as the backup, where his ability to step in and perform at a high level has been crucial during long stretches of the season.

The Devils open the season on the road in a rematch against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The wait is finally over, hockey is back.