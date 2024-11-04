NHL 2024-25 Power Rankings: Week 4

While it’s easy to fall into a routine as the 2024-25 NHL season kicks off the month of November, that doesn’t mean we still aren’t seeing big events and interesting news happening every week. First, I want to focus on the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland, which saw the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers defeat the Dallas Stars in back-to-back games. There is something always special about seeing NHL players flexing their talents all over the world, especially when some of the game’s superstars get to showcase their talent in their home country.

Secondly, and this is mostly a business note, the valuation of NHL teams has increased by an average of 37 percent over the last year, according to Sportico. Impressively, this boost has pushed all 32 NHL franchises over the $1 billion threshold for the first time, which is a sign that the game is reaching new heights with the potential for even more growth. With such an impressive showing, I expect more people will want in on the league, which means the often-rumored expansion conversation might gain some steam in the coming years for major American markets like Houston and Atlanta (again).

On the ice, I am starting to settle into my opinions on many teams. Hot starts are giving way to consistently great play, which leads me to believe some winning ways are not a fluke. For other teams, I’m starting to worry, as glaring issues continue to rear their head each night without sign of an end.

So, with some big winners and losers over the last week, let’s take a look at Week 4 of THW’s NHL Power Ranking.

32-22: Uncommon Struggles For the Bruins

32. San Jose Sharks (Previously: 32)

31. Philadelphia Flyers (Previously: 30)

30. Montreal Canadiens (Previously: 26)

29. Chicago Blackhawks (Previously: 31)

28. Anaheim Ducks (Previously: 27)

27. Pittsburgh Penguins (Previously: 29)

26. New York Islanders (Previously: 25)

25. Columbus Blue Jackets (Previously: 28)

24. Seattle Kraken (Previously: 18)

23. Buffalo Sabres (Previously: 23)

22. Boston Bruins (Previously: 19)

It feels almost like an impossibility, but the Bruins may not be a world-beating team for the first time in years. While it’s still far too early to write them off, Boston has simply looked average at best through their first 10 games of the season. If this Rankings was written on Thursday, they easily would be lower, as the 8-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes felt like one of their worst showings in years. The statistics don’t look much better, as they sit 25th in goals against and 21st in goals for, which means they are simply not getting the production you expect on either end of the ice.

Now, I’m not advocating that you count the Bruins out of it, since they are in the thick of a tight battle in the middle of the Rankings, but I am saying I’ve been a bit let down by their on-ice play so far during the 2024-25 season. Two straight shutout wins to end the week, however, might be enough to show that they have the wheels back on the cart again.

Elias Lindholm of the Boston Bruins. (Photo by China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images)

Speaking of underperforming teams, the Islanders were shut out again this week (by the Blue Jackets), marking their fourth time being held off the scoresheet in their first 10 games played. Simply put, if this team can’t figure out how to score, and fast, they are going to be well out of the playoff hunt by the time American Thanksgiving rolls around.

Speaking of the Blue Jackets, they were on a bit of a tear in their last few games, before hitting the proverbial wall against some higher-quality opponents. While they don’t have the players in place to be a real threat this season, they are going to steal a lot of wins and could stay in the playoff hunt far longer than one would expect.

21-10: Ailing Avalance Losing Must-Win Games

21. Colorado Avalanche (Previously: 14)

20. Utah Hockey Club (Previously: 17)

19. Detroit Red Wings (Previously: 24)

18. Edmonton Oilers (Previously: 21)

17. St. Louis Blues (Previously: 12)

16. Nashville Predators (Previously: 22)

15. Calgary Flames (Previously: 15)

14. Los Angeles Kings (Previously: 13)

13. Toronto Maple Leafs (Previously: 20)

12. Ottawa Senators (Previously: 16)

11. Tampa Bay Lightning (Previously: 10)

10. Vancouver Canucks (Previously: 8)

It’s easy to take for granted a team that is good. Heading into the season, I didn’t spend a lot of time analyzing the Avalanche, as I expected them to be a shoo-in for at least third place in the Central Division. They host one of the deepest rosters in the league, after all, with superstar talent throughout their forward corps and on defense.

However, injuries can fall even the mightiest of empires. With almost half of their starting forward core on injury reserve, the team was going to have to rely on their goaltending and defense to bail them out. That hasn’t happened, of course, as Colorado currently sports the worst goals-against average in the league. As the team gets healthier I expect things to stabilize, but the question becomes, can they overcome their below-average goaltending or will a trade be required to get things back on track?

Casey Mittelstadt of the Colorado Avalanche. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Another somewhat mystifying team this season has been the Kings, who just can’t seem to pull out the expected wins against easy opponents. It’s hard for me to take them seriously when they drop games against the Sharks and Blackhawks, even if there is an impressive win against the Vegas Golden Knights in the middle. This team has a lot of work to do before I will be convinced that they offer anything more than a first-round exit if they even make the playoffs.

For the final confusing franchise, the Blues wish they could play the Maple Leafs every night. After dropping three straight games, including an 8-1 shellacking to the Senators, they managed to pull out a big win against Toronto, marking their second victory against their former coach in less than two weeks. I’m not sure if the team is any good yet, however, especially with their bad losses in recent games, but we will see if they can build upon this victory in the coming weeks.

9-1: Capitals Rolling With Record Start

9. New Jersey Devils (Previously: 9)

8. Dallas Stars (Previously: 3)

7. Vegas Golden Knights (Previously: 7)

6. Washington Capitals (Previously: 11)

5. Minnesota Wild (Previously: 6)

4. Carolina Hurricanes (Previously: 5)

3. Florida Panthers (Previously: 4)

2. New York Rangers (Previously: 2)

1. Winnipeg Jets (Previously: 1)

While I thought the Capitals were going to be a good team during the 2024-25 NHL Season, I certainly did not think they were capable of this. Through their first 10 games, they tied a team record for the best start in franchise history with an 8-2-0 record. Needless to say, while we have all been distracted by Alex Ovechkin’s run at the all-time goalscoring record, we may have underrated just how strong this team would be on the ice.

Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Washington Capitals. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At the top of the Rankings, I did my best to not curse the Jets last week. I specifically did not mention that they were undefeated simply because I knew if I did, they would lose their next game. Alas, they lost on Monday despite my best attempts, but they maintained their spot on top of the Rankings with their stellar play and incredible scoring prowess. Between them, the Rangers, and the surging Panthers, the top of the Rankings will be a real fight for the rest of the season.

I also want to shine a light on the Hurricanes, who are behind the rest of the league in games played, but are on a six-game winning streak and could easily be the best teams in the league. Perhaps this is a sign that they are finally ready to take that next step and make a real run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Moving Forward With the 2024-25 NHL Power Rankings

Unsurprisingly, the start to the 2024-25 NHL Season has been a lot of fun. Unlike in previous years, when teams were clearly tanking for a top draft pick, the league feels a bit more competitive through the first 10 games. Yes, there are some bad teams, but for the most part, games are competitive each night… or are total blowouts.

With a few minor trades taking place this week, I could see general managers in tough situations making moves sooner than expected. If this happens, I’ll make sure to cover it in Week 5 of THW’s Power Rankings!