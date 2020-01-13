Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tony DeAngelo, Cam Talbot Named 3 Stars of Week

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, New York Rangers defenceman Tony DeAngelo and Calgary goaltender Cam Talbot are the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Vasilevskiy won three games in as many starts, recording a 0.67 goals-against average, .972 save percentage and shutouts in back-to-back games as the Lightning (27-14-4) won three of four contests for the week and rose to second place in the Atlantic Division.

DeAngelo led the league with seven points (three goals, four assists) in three games, leading the Rangers (21-19-4) to a 2-1-0 record for the

Tony DeAngelo, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Talbot went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and .953 save percentage, helping the Flames (25-17-5) remain undefeated in 2020 (5-0-0) and take first place in the Pacific Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press