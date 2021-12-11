What’s Your Favorite NHL Franchise Worth?

It is that time of year again. The Holidays are here and so are Forbes annual rankings for the NHL’s most valuable teams. Following the COVID-shortened season that saw a 2.0% dip in overall team value, arenas are full once again and hockey has heated up quickly. Even though the pandemic is still hanging around, team values increased by 32% from last season, marking the largest increase in eight years. A huge factor in this increase is the recent seven-year television rights agreement with ESPN and Turner, who will pay the NHL an average of $625 million per year compared to the $300 million they were receiving from NBC in the years prior. The top spot this year goes to the New York Rangers, who become the first NHL team ever to be worth more than two billion dollars. Here is a look at the full list from top to bottom.

Top 10

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

1. New York Rangers

Value: $2 billion

2020 Ranking: 1st

Owner: Madison Square Garden Sports

2. Toronto Maple Leafs

Value: $1.8 billion

2020 Ranking: 2nd

Owner: Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, Larry Tanenbaum

3. Montreal Canadiens

Value: $1.6 billion

2020 Ranking: 3rd

Owner: Molson family

4. Chicago Blackhawks

Value: $1.4 billion

2020 Ranking: 4th

Owner: Rocky Wirtz

5. Boston Bruins

Value $1.3 billion

2020 Ranking: 5th

Owner: Jeremy Jacobs

6. Philadelphia Flyers

Value: $1.2 billion

2020 Ranking: 7th

Owner: Comcast

7. Edmonton Oilers

Value: $1.1 billion

2020 Ranking: 14th

Owner: Daryl Katz

8. Los Angeles Kings

Value: $1.025 billion

2020 Ranking: 6th

Owner: Philip Anschutz

9. Detroit Red Wings

Value: $990 million

2020 Ranking: 8th

Owner: Marian Ilitch

10. New York Islanders

Value: $950 million

2020 Ranking: 16th

Owner: Scott Malkin, Jon Ledecky

The club from the big apple becomes the first team worth $2 billion in NHL history. This marks the eighth straight year that the Rangers top the list, largely due to their ‘original six’ market, and $1 billion restoration of Madison Square Garden. The Philadephia Flyers and New York Islanders are two other teams benefitting from recent arena transformations. The two largest increases in the top ten came from the Islanders, who jumped from 16th to 10th with an increase of 83%, and the Edmonton Oilers, who jumped from 14th to 7th with an increase of 100%.

Middle of the Pack

Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin scoring his 700th goal, Feb. 22, 2020 (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

11. Washington Capitals

Value: $930 million

2020 Ranking: 9th

Owner: Ted Leonsis

12. Pittsburgh Penguins

Value: $900 million

2020 Ranking: 11th

Owner: Mario Lemieux, Ron Burkle

13. Seattle Kraken

Value: $875 million

2020 Ranking: none

Owner: David Bonderman

14. Vancouver Canucks

Value: $825 million

2020 Ranking: 10th

Owner: Aquilini Investment Group

15. New Jersey Devils

Value: $775 million

2020 Ranking: 15th

Owner: Josh Harris, David Blitzer

16. Dallas Stars

Value: $720 million

2020 Ranking: 12th

Owner: Tom Gagliardi

17. Vegas Golden Knights

Value: $710 million

2020 Rank: 13th

Owner:Bill Foley, Maloof family

18. Calgary Flames

Value: $680 million

2020 Rank: 20th

Owner: N. Murray Edwards

19. Minnesota Wild

Value: $675 million

2020 Rank: 19th

Owner: Craig Leipold

20. Tampa Bay Lightning

Value: $650 million

2020 Rank: 21st

Owner: Jeffrey Vinik

21. St. Louis Blues

Value: $640 million

2020 Rank: 18th

Owner: Tom Stillman

Among the middle of the pack are many teams that fell in this years’ rankings. The biggest decrease came from the Vancouver Canucks, Dallas Stars, and Vegas Golden Knights, who all dropped four spots.

The newcomer Seattle Kraken grabbed the 13th spot on the list right off the bat with their impressive ‘Climate Pledge Arena’ and high number of initial ticket sales. The only clubs that saw an increase in this group were the Calgary Flames and two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion, Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bottom 10

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

22. Colorado Avalanche

Value: $630 million

2020 Rank: 22nd

Owner: Stanley Kroenke

23. San Jose Sharks

Value: $625 million

2020 Rank: 17th

Owner: Hasso Plattner

24. Anaheim Ducks

Value: $620 million

2020 Rank: 23rd

Owner: Henry and Susan Samueli

25. Nashville Predators

Value: $600 million

2020 Rank: 25th

Owner: Herbert Fritch

26. Winnipeg Jets

Value: $575 million

2020 Rank: 27th

Owner: True North Sports + Entertainment

27. Carolina Hurricanes

Value: $550 million

2020 Rank: 24th

Owner: Tom Dundon

28. Ottawa Senators

Value: $525 million

2020 Rank: 26th

Owner: Eugene Melnyk

29. Buffalo Sabres

Value: $500 million

2020 Rank: 28th

Owner: Terrence and Kim Pegula

30. Columbus Blue Jackets

Value: $475 million

2020 Rank: 29th

Owner: John P. McConnell, Nationwide

31. Florida Panthers

Value: $450 million

2020 Rank: 30th

Owner: Vincent Viola

32. Arizona Coyotes

Value: $400 million

2020 Rank: 31st

Owner: Alex Meruel

Phil Kessel, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Once again, it is the Arizona Coyotes rounding out the teams at the bottom of the list. Currently without an arena for the 2022-23 season and being threatened a lockout from their current arena this season, the messy Coyotes have traded hands twice over the past seven years. They were sold for $305 million in 2014 and again for $300 million in 2019 and have been the lowest valued team for a large part of a decade. This bottom group represents the least change as only the Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes, and San Jose Sharks moved more than one spot in either direction.

The NHL is seeing a reboot after a large decrease in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemics’ worst times. After reaching a low of $2.9 billion in total revenue last season, the league is projected to see a steady increase in the coming years, eventually reaching $6 billion in 2025-26.

Now that you have read the full list, who are your biggest surprises?