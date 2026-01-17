NHL Morning Recap – January 17, 2026

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the five NHL games that were played on Jan. 16, 2026. Which saw the Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes. As well as the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings battle it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

PREDATORS 7 at AVALANCHE 3

Nashville Predators Scoring Summary

P1 0:30 – Ryan O’Reilly (14) from Filip Forsberg (17)

P1 7:32 – O’Reilly (15) from Luke Evangelista (26), Forsberg (18)

P2 13:01 – O’Reilly (16) from Evangelista (27), Roman Josi (16)

P2 18:04 – Michael Bunting (12) from Steven Stamkos (12)

P3 15:13 – Forsberg (17) from O’Reilly (27), Josi (17)

P3 17:04 – Stamkos (21) – Empty Net from Bunting (16), Josi (18)

P3 17:41 – Michael McCarron (2) – Empty Net

Colorado Avalanche Scoring Summary

P1 1:24 – Brock Nelson (23) from Brent Burns (16), Valeri Nichushkin (16)

P1 11:16 – Nelson (24) from Josh Manson (16), Sam Malinski (21)

P3 1:09 – Martin Necas (22) from Nathan MacKinnon (46), Artturi Lehkonen (20)

BLUES 3 at LIGHTNING 2 – SO

St. Louis Blues Scoring Summary

P1 17:03 – Jake Neighbours (12) from Jordan Kyrou (12), Cam Fowler (15)

P1 17:33 – Nick Bjugstad (6) from Pavel Buchnevich (17)

St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich celebrates with goaltender Joel Hofer (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning Scoring Summary

P2 9:59 – Nikita Kucherov (24) from Brandon Hagel (20), Darren Raddysh (28)

P2 11:01 – Oliver Bjorkstrand (7) from Kucherov (45), Raddysh (29)

Shootout Summary

STL: Kyrou – Winner

HURRICANES 9 at PANTHERS 1

Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary

P1 18:35 – Nikolaj Ehlers (12) from Jordan Staal (10), Jordan Martinook (8)

P2 13:10 – Mark Jankowski (4) from Alexander Nikishin (14), Mike Reilly (6)

P2 16:28 – Nikishin (6) from Sebastian Aho (29), Ehlers (24)

P3 4:08 – Andrei Svechnikov (13) from Seth Jarvis (13), Aho (30)

P3 11:17 – Ehlers (13) from Jarvis (14), Svechnikov (24)

P3 11:38 – Taylor Hall (10) from Logan Stankoven (13), Jankowski (5)

P3 13:03 – Ehlers (14) from Stankoven (14), Jackson Blake (13)

P3 18:23 – Hall (11) from Blake (14)

P3 18:35 – Eric Robinson (10) from Jesperi Kotkaniemi (5), Jankowski (6)

Florida Panthers Scoring Summary

P2 1:19 – Uvis Balinskis (2) from Mackie Samoskevich (15), Sandis Vilmanis (1)

RED WINGS 4 at SHARKS 2

Detroit Red Wings Scoring Summary

P1 6:18 – Alex DeBrincat (25) from Lucas Raymond (36), James van Riemsdyk (8)

P2 6:55 – J.T. Compher (6) from Marco Kasper (4)

P3 4:41 – Dylan Larkin (24) from Raymond (37), van Riemsdyk (9)

P3 18:28 – Kasper (4) – Empty Net from Raymond (38)

San Jose Sharks Scoring Summary

P1 9:54 – Will Smith (13) from Macklin Celebrini (48), John Klingberg (8)

P2 1:58 – Collin Graf (14) from Nick Leddy (4), Sam Dickinson (5)

DUCKS 3 at KINGS 2 – SO

Anaheim Ducks Scoring Summary

P2 12:12 – Ryan Strome (3) from Jackson LaCombe (24), Beckett Sennecke (21)

P2 14:56 – Tim Washe (1) from Jacob Trouba (12), Sennecke (22)

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary

P1 1:38 – Quinton Byfield (9) from Joel Armia (8)

P2 11:33 – Armia (10) from Andre Lee (1)

Shootout Summary:

LAK: Brandt Clarke – Goal

ANA: Sennecke – Goal

ANA: Mason McTavish – Winner