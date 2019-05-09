In today’s News & Notes, Travis Dermott is set to undergo shoulder surgery, the new Seattle franchise is scheduled to interview Bill Zito for their general manager position and Dylan McIlrath has signed an extension in Detroit.

Dermott Out 6 Months

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to start the 2019-20 season without Dermott as the 22-year-old is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery on Friday. This surgery will keep the young blueliner out of action for a minimum of six months which will keep him out of action through at least the first month of next season.

Travis Dermott #23 of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Dermott dealt with an injury to his shoulder this past season and was out of action for a month as result. He’d return to the Maple Leafs lineup at the tail-end of the season, however, playing in each of their for final games of the regular season and all seven postseason games against the Boston Bruins.

Dermott had a career year in his sophomore season in 2018-19, setting highs in goals (four) assists (13) and points (17). This is the same recovery timeline that the Maple Leafs issues for Zach Hyman who underwent knee surgery to repair a torn ACL after the first round of the postseason ended.

This is unfortunate news for the Maple Leafs as what already promised to be an interesting offseason just had some layers added.

Seattle Franchise Interviews Zito

The NHL’s newest franchise is looking to make a splash similar to the one the Vegas Golden Knights made when they joined the league a season ago. This is why the new Seattle franchise is leaving no stone unturned as they look for the best management team available.

It makes sense, then, that the team would interview Zito, the assistant general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets, for their vacant general manager position, according to a report from ESPN’s Jordan Schultz.



Columbus Blue Jackets Assistant GM Bill Zito is in Seattle interviewing for the GM job today for Seattle's NHL expansion team, per source.

Zito has been incredibly successful during his time with the Blue Jackets and has help the NHL club reach new heights thanks largely in part to his work as the general manager of the Cleveland Monsters.

Zito also has experience as general manager of Team USA at the 2018 World Championship, a team that would take home the bronze medal. Zito also has experience as a player agent and founded Acme World Sports, an agency that still represents some high profiles players like Tuukka Rask, Teuvo Teravainane and others. Zito has experience both with team building and contract negotiations and could be a sneaky-good pickup if the interview goes well.

McIlrath Re-Signs With Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings took care of some housekeeping Thursday when they re-signed McIlrath to a two-year, two-way contract extension worth $700,000 at the NHL level. On this deal, McIlrath will also earn $275,000 at the AHL level and is guaranteed $325,000 regardless of where he plays.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed defenseman Dylan McIlrath to a two-year contract extension.



Details: https://t.co/GJvOUQTEKM pic.twitter.com/Sjjpt5rQ53 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 9, 2019

McIlrath served as an alternate captain for the Grand Rapids Griffins this past season and played in 52 games with them this season, scoring one goal and 10 points. The 10th-overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft would also skate in seven games in Detroit at the NHL level this season, being held without a point.

McIlrath has played in 50 NHL games in his career split between the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and the Red Wings. While he hasn’t panned out, he’s still found himself a home in Grand Rapids, it would appear. He also provides solid depth for the Red Wings should they need him in the NHL.