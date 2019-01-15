In today’s News & Notes, Tyler Myers is returning after missing some time, Victor Hedman will play in Tuesday nights contest, the Edmonton Oilers have claimed Colby Cave off of waivers and Dale Weise has been placed on waivers.

Myers Returns to Jets Lineup

Myers is set to return to the Winnipeg Jets’ lineup Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights after missing the team’s past two games with an undisclosed injury that he suffered Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

Myers has scored four goals and 13 points in 43 games this season.

He’ll return to the team’s second pairing alongside Dmitry Kulikov while Josh Morrissey and Jacob Trouba maintain their roles on the team’s top-pairing. Sami Niku and Joe Morrow will round out the top-six.

Hedman to Play in Lightning Game

According to Bryan Burns, Victor Hedman will suit up for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars. Hedman was held out of the remainder of Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders after he collided with a referee due to precautionary reasons.

This is big news for the Lightning as Hedman is their best defender. If any team could afford to lose a player of Hedman’s caliber, in all fairness, it would be the Lightning given their place in the standings. Still, the Lightning would much prefer to continue growing as a unit and establishing themselves as a powerhouse in the NHL if possible.

The 28-year-old blueliner has scored five goals and 29 points in 39 games this season and is well on his way o another double-digit scoring season if he can remain healthy. Hedman hasn’t scored less than 10 goals since the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season and recorded a career-high 17 goals in 77 games just one season ago.

Cave Claimed by Oilers

The Oilers have claimed Cave off of waivers from the Boston Bruins after the young center played in 20 games at the NHL level this season. The 24-year-old scored one goal and five points in those 20 games and has looked like a legitimate blue-collar player who can make a living as a fourth-line player at the NHL level.

In the AHL, Cave was arguably the Bruins best players this season and scored six goals and 18 points in just 15 games before his call-up to the big team. The Saskatchewan-native was undrafted out of Swift Current in the OHL but has been a consistent producer at the AHL level since 2015-16 before breaking out this season.

Weise Placed on Waivers

The Philadelphia Flyers have placed Weise on waivers with one season remaining on his four-year, $9.4 million contract after the 2018-19 season concludes.

Weise has vastly underperformed since joining the Flyers after he likely overperformed with the Montreal Canadiens just a few seasons ago. During his time in Philadelphia, Weise has scored only 17 goals and 34 points in 152 games. He scored 14 goals and 26 points in 56 games in his last season in Montreal alone.