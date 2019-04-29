In today’s News & Notes, the Carolina Hurricanes have recalled Alex Nedeljkovic, the San Jose Sharks have signed Mario Ferraro and the Dallas Stars have signed Emil Djuse.

Hurricanes Recall Nedeljkovic

The Hurricanes have recalled Nedeljkovic from the Charlotte Checkers ahead of Wednesday Night’s Game 3. This was an expected move with Peter Mrazek exiting Game 2 with an injury.

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic has been recalled ahead of Game 3 with the New York Islanders following an injury to Peter Mrazek. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Nedeljkovic, a second-round pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, has played in two NHL games in his career thus far, posting a 1.33 goals-against average, .953 save percentage and 1-0-0 record. He’s also done well in the AHL, sporting a 34-14-1 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 51 games this season. In the postseason,

Nedeljkovic has taken things a step further, going 3-1-0 with a sparkling 2.00 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.

The 23-year-old isn’t the biggest goaltender in the world at 6 feet tall and under 200 pounds. Despite this, he’s incredibly smart and athletic and succeeds in different ways than goalies bigger than himself.

Sharks Sign Ferraro

The Sharks took care of some business Monday when they signed Ferraro to an entry-level contract following a successful two seasons at UMass-Amherst. The 20-year-old was selected 49th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Sharks and proved to be a very solid two-way defender during his time in Hockey East.

Newly-signed San Jose Sharks’ defender Mario Ferraro during his time with the Des Moines Buccaneers. (Hickling Images)

“Mario had another stellar season at UMass and has consistently proven his capacity to compete and lead at an elite level,” said general manager Doug Wilson. “His offensive skills, ability to make plays from the blueline and the energy he brings to the rink are impressive and we look forward to seeing him continue his growth at the professional level.”

In his first collegiate season in 2017-18, Ferraro would score four goals and 23 points in 39 games. He’d score another two goals and 14 points in 41 games and proved to have strong offensive instincts and leadership ability in the NCAA. He’ll get a chance to prove he can do the same at the NHL level in due time with the Sharks.

Stars Sign Djuse

The Stars have signed Djuse to a one-year entry-level contract, Jim Nill announced Monday. Djuse will make the jump from the Swedish Hockey League where he’d prove to be a very solid offensive contributor from the blue-line with Frolunda HC, MODO Hockey Ornskoldsvik and most recently, Skelleftea AIK.

Stars have signed defenseman Emil Djuse to a one-year entry-level contract. — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) April 29, 2019

This past season, Djuse scored a career-high six goals and 22 points in 49 games with Skelleftea AIK and will look to produce similarly in the NHL when given the opportunity. At 25 years old, Djuse is certainly a more experienced and mature player than most rookies are when they finally join the NHL. This could bode well for him early on.

For the Stars, this is a low-risk move with high-upside as they get a very talented puck-moving blueliner with experience producing points against professional players.