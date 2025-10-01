Blue Jackets’ Comeback Falls Short in Preseason Loss to Capitals

The Columbus Blue Jackets were hoping to use Tuesday night to start ramping things up before their regular season opens nine days from today. It was a mixed bag against the Washington Capitals.

Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson each had a goal and an assist while Logan Thompson made 36 saves to help the Capitals to a 4-3 preseason win over the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner scored twice for the home team.

The story of this game was a combination of good moments and some sloppy play. The Capitals took advantage of their opportunities.

Game Recap

The Capitals built a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to some puck management issues from the Blue Jackets. McMichael deflected the first goal past Jet Greaves off a point shot from David Gucciardi. Seconds before that, the Blue Jackets had possession but were unable to clear the zone.

Their inability to clear the zone also led to the second goal by Andrew Cristall. Outside of those two moments, the Blue Jackets played a good period generating 17 shots on goal. Thompson was good throughout.

In the second, the Blue Jackets cut it to 2-1 thanks to Jenner’s first power-play goal of the night. He was behind the goal line and was able to chip the puck off Thompson and over the goal line.

Boone Jenner scored two power-play goals on Tuesday night. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ilya Protas made it 3-1 shortly thereafter on a 2-on-1 rush. He tried to play the puck across and it hit Damon Severson’s stick before going in.

Jenner responded with another power-play goal to make it 3-2 just 46 seconds after Protas’ goal. Off a faceoff win, Zach Werenski’s shot hit Jenner before beating Thompson.

Wilson then scored the game-winning goal by poking the puck away from Dante Fabbro. That poke was enough to beat Greaves to make it 4-2.

Mathieu Olivier finished the scoring with just over eight minutes left in the game. The Blue Jackets had chances at the end but were not able to tie it.

The Blue Jackets were able to score two power play goals to help them stay in this game. Given the talent and familiarity of this unit, they could be a difference maker in close games.

“We want to be a difference maker,” Jenner said. “When you get opportunities, you want to give your team some juice and some life. I think with the personnel we got on it, I think we can be a really good power play.”

“I thought we were sustaining from O-zone time there,” Werenski said of the power play. “Had some chances, scored some goals. Won off the faceoff which is what we wanted to do is attack right away. Our entries were good. It’s a huge thing for our group and hopefully we can just keep it rolling into the season.”

Up next for the Blue Jackets is a rematch with the Capitals on Saturday night this time in Washington. Before the Capitals get there, they host the Boston Bruins on Thursday night in their second to last preseason game.