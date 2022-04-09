NHL Rumors: Wild, Red Wings, Golden Knights, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors, where will college free agent Ben Meyers land? There are a number of teams interested in signing him. Meanwhile, there is talk about the rebuild in Detroit, the Vegas Golden Knights getting an important piece of their roster back and the Edmonton Oilers calling up one of their top forward prospects.

More than 20 Teams are Interested in Ben Meyers

As per a report by Michael Russo of The Athletic, college free agent center Ben Meyers is expected to begin interviewing with NHL teams on Sunday. Now 23 years old, he is seen by many as the top free agent coming out of the NCAA and more than two dozen teams are interested in signing the prospect. Among them, Russo says the Wild are keenly interested in bringing him back to his hometown.

In 102 career games at the University of Minnesota, Meyers scored 39 goals and 95 points. He was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, had 17 goals and 24 assists in 34 games for the Golden Gophers this season plus four points in four contests in the Olympics. Whatever team signs him will likely be offering a two-year deal, the first of which will be burned off this season, even though he won’t be eligible to play in the playoffs.

Russo writes:

One team going hard after Meyers is his hometown Minnesota Wild. The Wild are “all in,” a source said. The Wild had five representatives at the Frozen Four, including senior adviser Ray Shero, and have been scouting Meyers extensively the past two seasons. Those who have seen him a lot lately include general manager Bill Guerin, director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett and longtime amateur scout Brian Hunter, who played a large role in the recruiting and eventual signings of quality college free agents like Nico Sturm, Nate Prosser and Mitchell Chaffee. source – ‘Top college free agent Ben Meyers is open for business, will weigh dozens of NHL offers after Frozen Four exit’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 04/08/2022

The Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers are also said to have a strong interest in Meyers.

Red Wings Rebuild

Speaking of the Red Wings, The Athletic’s Max Bultman was asked about the Red Wings rebuild in a recent mailbag segment and noted that Filip Hronek could be an interesting trade candidate if management wanted to shake things up. He writes, “He’s a 24-year-old right-shot D who’s putting up over half a point per game, with cost-controlled years remaining, and that does tend to be a valuable profile.”

Filip Hronek, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When asked about winger Filip Zadina, Bultman noted a possible coaching change may determine his future. He explains:

If they think there’s more there to tap into (and I think there’s reason to believe there is) then keeping him is likely their best move. If they think they’ve done all they can, then it does make sense to explore a trade with a team who wants to try and make him their Sam Bennett or Carter Verhaeghe. source – ‘Which Red Wings prospects could be NHLers soon? How much blame does Jeff Blashill merit? Mailbag’ – Max Bultman – The Athletic – 04/06/2022

Bultman isn’t assuming the Red Wings will go after a big-ticket UFA like John Klingberg but could use some of their cap space on a good second-line center. He mentioned that Carolina’s Vincent Trocheck is available in free agency. He also suggested if the Red Wings were looking to spend money on a defenseman, they might look at the left side and players like Calvin de Haan, Nikita Zadorov, Olli Maatta, Ian Cole, and Brett Kulak.

Golden Knights Getting Pacioretty Back?

Vegas could be getting a key piece of their lineup back tonight as Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Max Pacioretty is a game-time decision. He’s been out nearly a month and has only played 29 games for the Golden Knights this season, scoring 29 points in those games. Gotz adds:

Pacioretty’s return was an encouraging sight for a team that could use a scoring boost in its Western Conference playoff chase. The Knights also need as many bodies up front as possible for the stretch run since their depth is being tested. source – ‘Golden Knights could get key forward back against Coyotes’ – Ben Gotz – Vegas review Journal – 04/08/2022

The Golden Knights are fighting to work themselves into the playoff conversation and could absolutely use Pacioretty in their lineup. They are two points out of a Wild Card spot.

Oilers Getting Ready to Call Up Holloway

According to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, the Oilers might be close to calling up forward Dylan Holloway. The scribe writes that a source close to him mentioned Holloway should get an audition before the end of the season.

Dylan Holloway, Bakersfield Condors (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

He adds:

One of the biggest holdups, I was told, is that the Oilers are being especially cognizant of the post-deadline limit of four regular recalls from the minors. So, while Holloway playing for the Oilers is not set in stone, expect it to happen. Of course, that would be dependent on his health, and Holloway missed Bakersfield’s game Friday night with an injury. source – ‘Dylan Holloway call-up? Jay Woodcroft extension? Zack Kassian trade? Oilers mailbag’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 04/09/2022

If and when he gets called up, the thought is that he would play on the third line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.