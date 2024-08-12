NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Flames, Canadiens, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what is the plan in Detroit where the team has three NHL goaltenders to start the season? Meanwhile, could Andrei Kuzmenko be a trade candidate out of Calgary if he doesn’t find another gear beyond his high-end goal-scoring? How close were the Pittsburgh Penguins to trading Kris Letang to the Montreal Canadiens? Finally, is James van Riemsdyk waiting for the Jeremy Swayman situation to sort itself out before re-signing in Boston?

Red Wings Goaltending Dilemma Heading Into Training Camp

Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com reports that the Detroit Red Wings face a challenge with three goalies heading into training camp: Ville Husso, Alex Lyon, and newcomer Cam Talbot. Last season, the team unexpectedly carried three goaltenders after Husso was sidelined by multiple lower-body injuries. Will they do so again?

GM Steve Yzerman admitted they debated waiving a goalie but ultimately held off, a decision that proved wise as the team leaned on Lyon and James Reimer in Husso’s absence. Now, with Talbot joining on a two-year, $5 million contract after a solid season with the Los Angeles Kings, Detroit must decide how to manage its goaltending trio. Yzerman stated they’ll assess Husso’s health during training camp. “We’ll play it by ear. We’ll figure it out as we go along.” It’s not likely the Red Wings will keep all three on the roster for the upcoming season.

Kuzmenko a Potential Trade Piece Out of Calgary?

The future of winger Andrei Kuzmenko with the Calgary Flames remains uncertain as he enters the final season of his two-year contract with a $5.5 million AAV. After a strong NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks in 2022-23, where he scored 39 goals and 74 points, Kuzmenko’s struggles in Vancouver led to him being traded to the Flames. He rediscovered his scoring touch there, netting 14 goals and 25 points in 29 games.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Calgary Flames (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While the Flames are patient with Kuzmenko, his long-term future in Calgary hinges on his ability to round out his game beyond scoring. If he becomes more than just a solid goal scorer, he could earn a long-term extension. However, if he doesn’t, he may become a desirable trade deadline trade target before he hits free agency next summer.

Kris Letang to the Canadiens?

According to NHL insider Mark Madden of 105.9 The X and TribLive, the Pittsburgh Penguins had discussions about trading veteran defenseman Kris Letang to the Montreal Canadiens. Letang, who is entering the third year of his $36.6 million contract, has been a cornerstone of the Penguins’ defense.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: McMann, Robertson, Minten & Tavares

However, after the Penguins missed the playoffs last season and potentially on the outside of the playoff picture and looking in, Letang reportedly expressed interest in joining the Canadiens, his hometown team. Madden revealed that there were talks between the Penguins and Canadiens regarding a potential trade, but nothing materialized.

It’s not clear why the trade never went down but the Canadiens chose not to make significant moves this offseason, focusing instead on securing their young talent, including Kaiden Guhle, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Arber Xhekaj, with multi-year deals. Letang remains with Pittsburgh, but it will be intriguing to see if there is more talk of a trade to Montreal if the Penguins have a rough go of things in 2024-25.

Could James van Riemsdyk Still Sign with Boston?

Surprisingly, James van Riemsdyk has not landed anywhere in NHL free agency yet. That could be because he’s waiting for the Boston Bruins to take care of business with goaltender Jeremy Swayman and then sign a team-friendly deal with the Bruins once the club knows their salary cap situation.

Swayman is waiting for the right deal and the Bruins have $8.6 million in cap space. Signing anyone else prior would complicate things, so Swayman has to come before other business.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter