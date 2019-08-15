In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are whispers on what Taylor Hall’s next deal might look like and there are some options floating around for the Calgary Flames who are in the market for a defenseman. Finally, there are updates on Ivan Barbashev out of St. Louis and Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau out of San Jose.

Taylor Hall Getting Panarin Money

Dan Rosen of NHL.com is of the opinion that Taylor Hall will eventually sign a long-term contract extension with the New Jersey Devils. He may not do so until halfway through next season but he believes it will get done.

Rosen also believes that if Hall can show he’s healthy and capitalize by finding chemistry with on some of the pieces the Devils added this summer, Hall could get a contract similar to Artemi Panarin’s seven years and $81.5 million.

Options for Flames on Defense

We reported a few days ago that the Calgary Flames are now in the market for a defenseman thanks the injury suffered by Juuso Valimaki. Jared Clinton of The Hockey News notes there are a couple of internal options between Oliver Kylington and Alexander Yelesin but the Flames may look outside to fill the spot.

Among the names mentioned are Ben Hutton who wasn’t qualified by the Vancouver Canucks, Derek Forbort from the Los Angeles Kings, Joel Edmundson and/or Carl Gunnarsson out of St. Louis, and Joe Morrow.

Edmundson and Gunnarsson would be acquired in trades, as would Forbort but Morrow is an unrestricted free agent who wouldn’t likely cost much money.

Flames GM Brad Treliving admitted to Eric Francis of Sportsnet that the rest of the league obviously noticed the Flames situation and said, “30 other GM friends certainly have a lot of ideas for [him].”

Could Barbashev Go Overseas?

We wrote yesterday that there was no update on Ivan Barbashev and the St. Louis Blues according to Jeremy Rutherford. That may have changed on Thursday morning.

Rutherford tweeted early in the am that Barbashev’s agent Dan Milstein has confirmed Barbashev is “looking at options on both sides of the ocean”. Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest said he woke up this morning to a similar text message from Milstein.

Both are suggesting this is likely Barbashev’s side trying to get what little leverage they can in negotiations even if the agent is saying that’s not what they’re doing.

Sharks and Marleau, Thornton Situation

The expectation around San Jose is that the Sharks will sign Joe Thornton at some point this offseason. But, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, the same can’t be said for Patrick Marleau who is skating with Thornton these days and would like to return to San Jose.

Kurz suggests Thornton is completely committed to the team and is just waiting for them to finish reshaping their roster. As for Marleau, Kurz writes:

It’s pretty clear that there is no handshake-type agreement here between Marleau and the Sharks like there is with Thornton. And, really, that shouldn’t surprise anyone. Wilson doesn’t owe Marleau anything after he requested a trade early in the 2015-16 season, departed as a free agent two years ago, and then stepped in and helped recruit John Tavares to Toronto after the Sharks were one of the final two or three teams bidding for the top-line center’s services. source – ‘A Joe Thornton contract extension is inevitable, while a Patrick Marleau return looks less likely’ – The Athletic – Kevin Kurz – 08/14/2019

At best, it sounds like Marleau might be a last-resort option for the Sharks as they try to find a way to replace the 30 goals that walked out the door when Joe Pavelski left.

