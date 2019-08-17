In today’s NHL rumors, Patrik Laine fills everyone in on where he’s at with the Winnipeg Jets on a new contract while Kyle Connor isn’t panicking just yet. There are a handful of teams in on prospect Chase Priskie and is David Poile on the hot seat in Nashville?

Laine Says There’s Nothing Going on With Jets

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet caught up with Patrik Laine while the forward was overseas and asked him about where his contract negotiations were with the Jets. He responded with nowhere.

Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In Johnston’s report, he writes that contract talks have been “non-existent all summer” and Laine sounded like he wasn’t sure where he’d be playing next season. Laine said, “But yeah, you never know where you’re going to play next year so I’m just prepared for anything.”

This isn’t great news for the Jets that Laine might be thinking he’s not sure if he’ll be a part of the team next season. Meanwhile, Winnipeg isn’t only worried about Laine. They need to get Kyle Connor extended as well.

When Connor was asked by TSN whether he hopes to have a deal done before training camp starts, he said that was the plan and seemed a little less unsure about his future. Connor said, “I don’t think it’s anything to press the panic button on. It’s just kinda how these things do—take a little bit of time.”

The Competition for Chase Priskie

Jimmy Murphy noted that Tampa Bay, Florida, and Montreal are all in on prized NCAA unrestricted free agent and former Quinnipiac defenseman Chase Priskie. In Murphy’s words, the Lightning are “coming in hot”.

Hurricanes beat reporter Sara Civian says Priskie heading to the Carolina Hurricanes is not a foregone conclusion but they are high on him.

Quinnipiac Bobcats captain Chase Priskie (Credit: Quinnipiac Athletics)

There are many, including NHL Draft and prospects analyst for ESPN, Chris Peters who noted, Priskie is a bonafide player worth this much attention. He brings a ton of offense and will a contributor for whatever team acquires him. Priskie had 39 goals and 77 assists in 154 games during his collegiate career.

Eyeballs on David Poile

Joe Rexrode of The Athletic writes that Nashville Predators GM David Poile is under fire for the first time in a long time. People are questioning his decision to trade PK Subban when the Predators power play could use work and that Poile thought Matt Duchene was a better option is leaving some with doubts.

David Poile, Nashville Predators, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rexrode writes:

Poile has more misses than hits since his league-rattling move to get Subban from Montreal for captain Shea Weber in 2016. As it stands, the Turris deal is more than a miss, it’s an albatross. source – ‘Up close with David Poile: On Mikael Granlund, Kyle Turris, the power play and ‘enjoying the process’’ – The Athletic – Joe Rexrode – 08/14/2019

Next up, Poile needs to get an extension done with Roman Josi. Is there concern and is Poile gambling that underperforming players will turn things around?

Aho Doesn’t Regret Offer Sheet

Based upon recent comments from Sebastian Aho, if he had to do it again, he might not jump to signing an offer sheet with Montreal, but he’s happy he did because it kept him in Carolina.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

There was plenty of speculation as to why Aho would sign an offer sheet with the Canadiens. Even Marc Bergevin publicly said Montreal is where Aho wanted to be. But, Aho spoke with NHL.com’s Dan Rosen and said, “Last year was awesome in Carolina with great teammates, a great coach. I love it in Carolina.”

Aho added when asked specifically about the offer sheet. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but at the same time I had literally like a day or less, actually, to think about it.” Upon reflection, Aho added, “Now I’m thinking about it, I’m happy with my situation. It worked out. It really did.”

It’s hard to know if Aho was suggesting he’d have regretted his choice had Carolina chosen not to match but he’s glad he doesn’t have to think about that for the next five seasons and can just play hockey.

Islanders Have Two Signed, Sort Of

The New York Islanders still have three important restricted free agents in Anthony Beauvilier, Michael Dal Colle, and Josh Ho-Sang to sign. GM Lou Lamoriello told Newsday’s Andrew Gross that the Islanders have already reached an agreement with two of them.