NHL Rumors: Capitals, Rangers, Hurricanes, Sabres, Oilers, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the big news on Friday was that Henrik Lundqvist announced his retirement from the NHL. How close did he get to actually making a comeback? Meanwhile, how accurate is the report that Andrei Svechnikov might be close to signing an eight-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes? What does Rasmus Dhalin’s next contract look like with the Buffalo Sabres and are the Edmonton Oilers prepared to make additional trades this offseason?

Lundqvist Almost Returned With Capitals

Lundqvist talked about his decision to leave the game and his health as he announced his official retirement on Friday. He also revealed he was close to returning to the Capitals before finally deciding to hang up his pads.

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He told Swedish outlet GP, “It was three days before I was going back to Washington that I found out that I had pericarditis,. He added, “I was very close to coming back – it was very tough to go through that again, but this was a completely different thing – because it had nothing to do with the operation.”

He said he was dealing with tremendous chest pains after getting some sort of infection and that it would return on and off which was a constant reminder of how serious the issue was. Essentially, the risks weren’t worth the reward.

The New York Rangers — the team Lundqvist will be remembered for playing for — have already announced they will retire his jersey number at an upcoming game this season.

More Details on Potential Svechnikov Extension

We recently reported rumors of an eight-year deal being discussed between the Carolina Hurricanes and Andrei Svechnikov by Sports.Ru and there are conflicting reports that suggest any deal between the two sides won’t be for that much money or that long a term.

NBC Sports’ James O’Brien doesn’t see Svechnikov at risk of getting an offer sheet but believes the offer sheet signed by teammate Sebastian Aho two years ago (five years, $8.45 million annually) could be a barometer for what Svechnikov gets.

Evolving Hockey projects Svechnikov to get a four-year deal worth around $6.175 million per season but O’Brien wonders if the Hurricanes might bump up that annual average value to sign him to a longer-term and buy up some of his UFA years. Perhaps something closer to $7 million might get it done, not the $8.75 as Sports.Ru reported.

What Does a Dahlin Extension Look Like for Sabres?

With the contracts being handed out to defensemen, one might expect the Buffalo Sabres will have to look closely at what they offer defenseman Rasmus Dahlin after up-and-down performances. According to O’Brien, projections suggest a three-year, $6.5 million AAV deal, six years at $6 million per or eight years at between $8 million and $8.25 million annually.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Most of the teams that signed their d-men to $9 million-plus deals firmly believed their man was the building block around which they will build their defense corps. Is Dahlin that player for the Sabres? O’Brien suggests a bridge deal might be best here for a blueliner who hasn’t necessarily showed all he has the potential to be yet.

Oilers to Make More Trades Sooner Than Later

According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, he believes the Oilers will make a couple more roster moves, potentially trading for a player or two that will help push Edmonton deep into a playoff run. He writes that GM Ken Holland’s window to win is about four years so the urgency level will go up and there are still a couple of holes despite this being a much deeper roster. He adds that prospects, picks and young players who are not yet mature will be vulnerable in win-now moves.

Mitchell writes:

The usual pattern is: Holland does his business in the summer, watches the roster coalesce through the first half of the season, then makes tweaks at the deadline. This is the year that changes. Looking at the Oilers’ roster, one or two more tweaks will be necessary, and I expect Holland to make them sooner than later. The result could be a deep playoff run Oilers fans have been seeking for 15 seasons. source – ‘Lowetide: Why Oilers fans should expect more trades and a deep playoff run this season’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 08/19/2021