NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Sharks, Predators, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it’s not clear if Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko has had an offseason procedure done, but it sounds like the Canucks are in the market for a goaltender. Meanwhile, are the Edmonton Oilers going to go looking for a right-shot offensive defenseman? Could that lead to a former Oiler coming back to the team? Anthony Duclair posted a phot online that is getting some attention. Finally, could the San Jose Sharks be a team with interest in goaltender Yaroslav Askarov? And, what is holding them back if they aren’t inquiring about a deal?

Canucks Looking for Goaltender; Demko Not Ready for Camp?

There has been a lot of talk that Thatcher Demko may have had a procedure done after being injured last season in the playoffs. Insiders are having a hard time confirming that, but Rick Dhaliwal joined Sportsnet 650’s Halford and Brough and reported that there isn’t a timetable for when he’ll be 100% healthy. Wednesday morning, InGoal Magazine’s Kevin Woodley shared that he’d heard the same but noted that no one has been able to confirm that Demko may have had some sort of surgical procedure done at some point this summer.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

It doesn’t sound like Demko will be ready for training camp and Dhaliwal posts, “The Canucks are in the goalie market making calls.” If the Canucks want to go the PTO route, Kevin Lankinen and Antti Raanta are both still available.

Could the Oilers Add One More Defenseman Before Camp?

Considering the Oilers lost both Philip Broberg and Cody Ceci (not to mention Vincent Desharnais in free agency), there is some concern that they are light on the blue line. While a guest on the What Chaos podcast, Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer said, “It would not surprise me if [the Oilers] are having an internal discussion on whether or not they need to add one more potential puck mover – and likely a right shot if they do (I don’t know if they’re going to act on it or not)”

Stauffer wasn’t sure if this would be a player the team looked to add before the start of the season or waited until the stretch run, but they might be aware that they could use at least one more player. If before the start of the year, one has to wonder if they would look at someone like former Oilers’ defenseman Tyson Barrie. Barrie has not been signed and is still looking for an opportunity with an NHL club.

If the Oilers wait until the deadline, Josh Wegman of The Score dropped names like Adam Larsson and Will Borgen (Seattle Kraken), David Savard (Montreal Canadiens), and Jeff Petry of the Detroit Red Wings. Larsson was a former Oiler who left for family reasons.

Was Duclair Forced to Cut His Hair?

It appears Antony Duclair had to cut his hair due to Lou Lamoriello’s “cut and shaven” policy. Duclair posted a photo online of the after-effects of him cutting off his dreadlocks. The photo is getting all sorts of attention and mostly negative, arguing that Lamoriello’s rules are archaic and outdated.

Lou Lamoriello seems fun pic.twitter.com/djWWhZaprw — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) August 22, 2024

Others are stating that Duclair chose to sign as a free agent with a team that has always had these rules and he could have signed anywhere.

Could Sharks Be Interested in Askarov?

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now wondered if the Sharks might pursue Yaroslav Askarov following reports the Nashville Predators goaltender requested a trade. He cites a report by Michael Gallagher of Lower Broad Hockey (and formerly of Nashville Hockey Now) that both the Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes could be interested.

Peng suggests the Sharks may only show interest if their director of goaltending, Evgeny Nabokov likes Askarov. If not, they won’t inquire. Peng also questioned the Predators’ decision to sign starter Juuse Saros to an eight-year extension instead of grooming Askarov as his successor. That might lead to questions about what the Preds know about Askarov that perhaps other teams do not.

