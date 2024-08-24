NHL Rumors: Senators, Oilers, Predators, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is Linus Ullmark close to signing a long-term extension with the Ottawa Senators? Are the Edmonton Oilers looking to add another defenseman in free agency, and perhaps someone who used to play for the organization? The Nashville Predators traded Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks, what’s next? Finally, there is more news on how long Thatcher Demko will be out of action for the Vancouver Canucks.

Ullmark Buys a House, Deal Coming in Ottawa?

Shawn Simpson reports, “Hearing Ullmark has bought a home in Ottawa. I wouldn’t be shocked if we hear about an extension before the season starts. If you’ve been to Sweden, you can understand Ottawa shares many of the same qualities of life. A great place for a young family.”

Ullmark was traded to the Senators and the belief was he’d be open to signing with the team long-term. However, the trade happened and there was no immediate extension. Some started to wonder if he might play out the season and then decide. When asked about the outlook of signing, he merely said his agent and the Senators would deal with that.

Oilers Pursuing Former Players in Free Agency

A couple of insiders are reporting that the Edmonton Oilers are looking at options to add another defenseman. Bob Stauffer noted that he wouldn’t be surprised if they explore adding another right-shot defenseman or bringing in someone on a PTO who can play the left or right side. He noted that Edmonton could also end up targeting a 2nd pairing right-side defenseman at the trade deadline with the accrued cap space they will have.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli:

UFA Update: #Oilers are perusing the market for right-shot D, including Justin Schultz, Tyson Barrie and Kevin Shattenkirk, among others. Also, Max Pacioretty has firm offers in-hand from at least three teams, the veteran forward expected to make a decision soon.

Barrie and Schultz are interesting names simply because they used to play in Edmonton and don’t exactly fit the type of blueliner the Oilers need.

Justin Schultz, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There is a lot of talk that the Oilers like the addition of Ty Emberson and will give him every opportunity to make the team and play a significant role. Stauffer noted, “I have a sneaking suspicion that Ty Emberson may turn out to be a bit of a surprise for the Oilers. Had a successful season with Kris Knoblauch in 2022-23. Played some tough minutes in San Jose. A lock for me to start in EDM and also be a part of the PK.”

Predators Going Big Game Hunting After Askarov Trade?

Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects believes the Predators have something big up their sleeve after making a trade with the Sharks on Friday. He wrote:

“Nashville just went out and signed Stamkos, Marchessault, and Skjei. They’re all in right now. And they also own THREE first-rounders in 2025. You just know Barry Trotz will be big game hunting on the trade market this year.”

Demko Likely to Miss Preseason Games

As per Rick Dhaliwal: “Multiple sources say Thatcher Demko won’t be ready for training camp and preseason games.” He adds, “The club is hopeful he is ready for the regular season opener but even that seems to be in question at this late stage of the summer.”

It still hasn’t been confirmed if Demko had some sort of offseason procedure done that has prolonged his absence. There was talk in the playoffs he could have potentially played Game 7 versus the Oilers. This injury sounds like something different.

