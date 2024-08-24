Predators’ GM Barry Trotz Handled Yaroslav Askarov Situation Quickly

The Nashville Predators handled the Yaroslav Askarov situation in a short amount of time. General manager Barry Trotz said the right things to the media after the report came out earlier this week that the 22-year-old netminder did not want to play in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the Milwaukee Admirals, and that he requested a trade from the Predators.

The expectation was there that Askarov would be at the team’s training camp next month, and fighting for a job. However, the training camp Askarov will be attending in September will be one as a member of the San Jose Sharks.

Barry Trotz, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It was announced that Nashville traded Askarov, Nolan Burke and a third-round pick in 2025 to the Sharks. In exchange, the Predators acquired forward David Edstrom, goalie Magnus Chrona, and a first-round pick in 2025 that originally belonged to the Vegas Golden Knights (conditional).

Goalie Battle for Saros’ Backup Spot

The reality is that if Askarov wanted to be the Predators’ starting goalie, it was simply not going to happen. That was clear when the club locked up Juuse Saros to an eight-year extension worth $61.92 million. He is the present and the future in net for the organization as they fight to try and win their first Stanley Cup championship. Askarov was never going to be able to win that starting job at this point.

We have a trade to announce.



Details -> https://t.co/vVkOhHmPrP pic.twitter.com/0Yk4JFRd79 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) August 23, 2024

The fact was that there was going to be a competition for the backup role behind Saros. Askarov would have had to earn that spot, but he would have had a chance to do so. It was between him and veteran goalie Scott Wedgewood. Trotz signed Wedgewood as a free agent back on July 1 to a two-year contract. He had previously played for the New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, and Dallas Stars. During his time in the NHL, Wedgewood produced the following numbers:

2015-16 (Devils): 2-1-1, 1.25 goals against average (GAA), .957 save percentage (SV%), and one shutout in four games played

2017-18 (Coyotes): 5-9-4, 3.45 GAA, .893 SV%, and one shutout in 20 games played

2020-21 (Devils): 3-8-3, 3.11 GAA, .900 SV%, and two shutouts in 16 games played

2021-22 (Devils): 0-2-1, 3.19 GAA, and .880 SV% in three games played

2021-22 (Coyotes): 10-12-2, 3.16 GAA, and .911 SV% in 26 games played

2021-22 (Stars): 3-1-3, 3.04 GAA, .913 SV%, and one shutout in eight games played

2022-23 (Stars): 9-8-3, 2.72 GAA, .915%, and one shutout in 21 games played

2023-24 (Stars): 16-7-5, 2.85 GAA, and .899 SV% in 32 games played

Now that Askarov is heading to San Jose, the backup spot will possibly go to Wedgewood. The Predators also have Matt Murray, a 26-year-old goalie who originally signed with the Stars as an undrafted free agent. Trotz inked him to a deal as a free agent on July 1 as well. Unlike with Wedgewood, Murray’s contract was only for one year.

Askarov’s Goaltending Situation in San Jose

With the Sharks, Askarov now joins a goalie room with Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek. San Jose’s GM Mike Grier brought in Vanecek through trade. He was acquired from the Devils back in March, along with a 2025 seventh-round pick for Kaapo Kahkonen. Askarov now will have a goaltending competition between himself, Blackwood, and Vanecek. He has the opportunity to try and at least get the backup role for the team. I could see the goalie competition working out in multiple ways. It would certainly be interesting if Askarov ends up being the odd goalie out at the start of the regular season, and Grier wants to send him down to their AHL-affiliate San Jose Barracuda. Training camp will be intriguing for the Sharks and their fanbase.

Related: Sharks Acquire Yaroslav Askarov From Predators

As for the Predators, the situation between themselves and Askarov is over. Trotz handled it with probably as perfect of timing as possible. He did not try to force a situation with Askarov. He got the trade done before training camp even started. Now, this will not be a distraction anymore, and the organization can look ahead to what will be an exciting 2024-25 campaign.