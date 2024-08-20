Predators: 4 Potential Trade Destinations for Yaroslav Askarov

After two seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL), and potentially a third upcoming, Nashville Predators prospect Yaroslav Askarov has requested a trade. The 22-year-old goaltender, who was selected 11th overall in 2020, is likely struggling to see a path where he would become the organization’s number-one goaltender following Juuse Saros’ eight-year extension earlier this offseason.

Though Askarov hasn’t gotten much of a shot in the NHL, he is extremely valuable in terms of a trade piece. He is regarded as one of the best goaltending prospects in the world, with many feeling he has the potential to become an elite NHL netminder for many years to come. Many teams would love to add him to their organization, and these three in particular seem to serve as great fits.

San Jose Sharks

A quick look at the San Jose Sharks roster gives many a good reason to believe that they will finish dead last in the NHL standings for the second straight season. This team doesn’t have the forward or defensive talent to succeed in 2024-25, but perhaps their biggest weak spot of all is in the crease.

The Sharks don’t have any top goaltending prospects, and their tandem of MacKenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek points to some big-time struggles ahead this coming season. Both have struggled to this point in their career and don’t project to become top-tier starters at any point in the future. As is often said, goaltending is the most important position in hockey, and the Sharks could really bolster their rebuild by acquiring Askarov.

Carolina Hurricanes

For the last several seasons, the Carolina Hurricanes have been a team on the cusp of winning a Stanley Cup, but, despite some deep playoff runs, haven’t been able to capture their ultimate goal. A large part of this has been due to lacking some truly elite offensive pieces, but their fan base will tell you goaltending hasn’t helped, either.

The Hurricanes are set to enter the 2024-25 season with a duo of Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov. While there are certainly worse duos in the NHL, those two don’t exactly scream Stanley Cup contender. The Canes figure to continue being a competitive team for several seasons to come, and adding Askarov could be what it takes to get them over the final hump.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers’ crease became a serious point of concern last season after Carter Hart’s name was one of five players from Team Canada’s 2018 World Juniors roster to be charged with sexual assault. The charge led to Samuel Ersson taking over the starter duties, and he struggled immensely with a 2.82 goals-against average (GAA) and a .890 save percentage (SV%) in 51 games.

The Flyers do have an intriguing option in 27-year-old Ivan Fedotov for the upcoming season, though his ceiling is nowhere near as high as Askarov’s. With the Flyers still in the early stages of a rebuild, adding a goalie who has many years of excellence ahead would be a tremendous add for the organization.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The last legitimate NHL starter the Maple Leafs had was now Hurricanes’ Andersen, and even he was criticized plenty for not being good enough to get the job done. It has been a revolving door since when it comes to goaltending in Toronto, as they are now set to enter 2024-25 with a duo of Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll.

Woll too is an intriguing prospect, but again, has a much lower ceiling than Askarov. It’s worth mentioning that earlier in the offseason rumours ran rampant about Mitch Marner potentially being dealt to the Predators. Though things have changed cap-wise for the Preds since then, perhaps something can be worked out here involving both players.

Preds Have No Reason to Rush

Though trade requests, particularly from players who are as highly valued as Askarov, tend to garner plenty of media attention, the Predators don’t have any real reason to panic. He still has another season remaining on his contract, and once that is up will remain under team control as a restricted free agent. For now, the best thing the Predators can do is sit back and wait for the best offer, whether it be from one of the four clubs mentioned above, or another who feels they need to upgrade their goaltending.