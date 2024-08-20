Calgary Flames: Best Games to Watch in 2024-25

Hockey fans all over the world are patiently awaiting the start of the 2024-25 NHL season, the 108th in its illustrious history. Preseason festivities commence on Sept. 21, and the regular season gets underway with the first of two NHL Global Series matchups between the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czechia on Oct. 4. For Calgary Flames fans, the wait will last until Oct. 9, when they take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. The franchise has low aspirations for 2024-25, as they continue through a painful rebuild process that began last season. Flames brass made an impressive ten choices at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, and more emphasis will be placed on the development of youth instead of team success.

However, even with relatively little to look forward to in terms of playoff aspirations this upcoming campaign, an abundance of 2024-25 Flames hockey still falls under “must-watch” territory. There will still be plenty of drama with big superstars coming to town, former Stanley Cup winners, ex-Flames making their oppositional debuts, and more. With the team’s schedule being released back in early July, there’s been over a month to look through and hand-pick some of the marquee matchups coming up. If you haven’t done so already, we’ve got you covered. Here are a whopping nine of the best Flames games to watch for the 2024-25 NHL season, laid out conveniently in chronological order.

Oct. 12: Season Home Opener Versus Philadelphia Flyers

Not many games in a season are better than the first at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The “C of Red” will be rocking the home barn for the first time on Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Both franchises are quite evenly matched, as each features rosters with developing young cores laden with veteran pieces. The two teams played twice in 2023-24, with each team taking one game apiece. The Flames took the first meeting at home in regulation, by a score of 4-3. The Flyers took game two in Pennsylvania with a 3-2 regulation win of their own. This will technically be one of the last home openers at the ‘Dome, with the Flames’ new arena, Scotia Place, slated to open for business in 2027.

Oct. 13: First “Battle of Alberta” Versus Edmonton Oilers

What does every Flames fan look forward to year after year? Well, the historic Battle of Alberta of course! No game can match the intensity and passion of one against the bitter provincial rival Edmonton Oilers. Connor McDavid and company will play host to the Flames for this season’s first edition of the classic, taking place the day after their home opener. Luckily, fans get two more renditions in 2024-25, as they also play Nov. 3 in Cowtown and March 29 in “Oil Country”. This past season, the Oilers won the head-to-head matchup three games to one. This included the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic, played at Commonwealth Stadium. This was the first outdoor Battle of Alberta in history. Afterwards, the Oilers would of course go all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024, losing to the champion Florida Panthers.

Oct. 15: Connor Bedard Comes to Town for the First Time

Lots of things happen for the Flames in the first few weeks. Yes, you heard it right: 2023 first overall draft pick and reigning Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard will step foot in the Saddledome for the first time on Oct. 15, 2024. The Flames and his Chicago Blackhawks met thrice in 2023-24, twice in the Windy City. Bedard was injured for one home game and also didn’t dress for the Flames 1-0 victory at home on Jan. 27, 2024. It won’t be his first time playing the Flames, as he dressed for the Blackhawks’ 3-1 victory on home ice on March 26, 2024. Bedard registered one assist and five shots on goal in the victory.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The lowly Blackhawks took the 2023-24 season series two games to one, with all games ending in regulation. Bedard is the franchise’s new identity and will be who they shape the rest of the team around. The 18-year-old phenom finished his injury-shortened rookie campaign with 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games. Flames fans should give the product of North Vancouver, British Columbia a warm welcome as they get to witness a burgeoning NHL superstar in exchange.

Oct. 30: First Flames Game in Utah

As plenty of hockey fans know, the Arizona Coyotes franchise has ceased to exist. They were sold to billionaire Ryan Smith, who also owns the National Basketball League’s Utah Jazz and Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake franchises, on April 18, 2024. Temporarily dubbed the Utah Hockey Club, they will hold NHL games in Salt Lake City at the Delta Center. The Flames get their first taste of hockey in the Beehive State on Oct. 30. Flames fans will be subjected to the new squad up close when they visit on Jan. 2, 2025. The two teams meet once more in Utah on April 1 to round out the season series. Essentially, the roster is mostly returning former Coyotes, apart from a few new acquisitions from the current offseason. The Flames dominated them in 2023-24, winning all three matchups and outscoring them 15-9. Look for a bit more competitiveness from this new entity, who are likely going to be trying to make a name for themselves.

Nov. 1: Jacob Markstrom’s First Fame Against Flames Since Trade

The Flames notably shipped off their starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom this offseason. Signed away from the Vancouver Canucks back in 2020, Markstrom appeared in 213 games over the past four seasons for the Flames. He had a combined record of 105-78-25, also registering 15 shutouts. He was remarkable in his second season with the team, finishing as runner-up for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender in 2021-22. “Marky” was sent to the New Jersey Devils this June in exchange for young defender Kevin Bahl and a 2025 first-round draft pick. The Swede will be back in town on Nov. 1 as a member of the Devils and should see a nice video tribute for his services. Whether or not he starts against his former team will be unknown. The Flames and Devils play again on March 20, 2025 in Newark.

Dec. 3: Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan Are Back Together

Speaking of former players, two former Flames draft picks and longtime team members will play against them as members of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 3. Johnny Gaudreau made waves when he left the Flames and signed with the Blue Jackets in 2022. Shortly after he left town, the Flames traded away former sixth overall draft pick Sean Monahan whose play was struggling at the time. Fast forward two years, and Monahan has joined Gaudreau in Ohio. He signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract as a free agent this summer. The two combined for over 1,200 games, 400 goals and 1,000 points in Flames uniforms and are synonymous with the Flames teams of the late 2010s. Both men have played at the Saddledome since their departures and have had their tributes, but this will be the first as teammates again opposite the franchise that gave them their NHL starts.

Dec. 14: Versus Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers

Another duo of former Flames draft picks that are teammates again, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, will be in town on Dec. 14. This time, however, they will be defending Stanley Cup champions. As mentioned, the Panthers took down the Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final in a very exhilarating seven-game series. Tkachuk tied for the team lead with 22 points in 24 playoff games, and Bennett scored 14 in 19 contests. Most impressively, all of this came after their team went all the way to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final just to fall to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While it’s been a while since Bennett had a flaming ‘C’ on his chest, Tkachuk’s departure is still fresh in the minds of many Flames fans. The Scottsdale, Arizona native stated that he didn’t want to re-sign with the Flames as a restricted free agent in 2022, which led to his eventual trade. The deal of course brought back Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, among other pieces, and has aged poorly. Huberdeau was recently quoted saying that it was “hard to see” his old team hoist the Cup. At least Tkachuk was nice enough to shout out the team that drafted him shortly after winning. We’ll see if the Flames faithful return the favour on Dec. 14.

Dec. 17: Elias Lindholm’s Return to the Saddledome

Three days after Tkachuk and Bennett come to town, yet another set of former Flames will set foot at the ‘Dome. Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov and the rest of the Boston Bruins will play the Flames at home on Dec. 17. While Zadorov has been back before, this will serve as Lindholm’s first appearance in town since being traded to the Canucks this past February. He did play the Flames twice last season but both were Canucks home games. Lindholm played well in those games, totalling one goal and one assist. He suited up for 418 games in a Flames uniform from 2018-2024 and is also owed a tribute. Zadorov’s stint as a Flame was more short-lived, with 177 contests. Both were big names in this year’s free-agent frenzy, and both interestingly chose the Bruins. Lindholm inked a massive seven-year, $54.25 million pact and Zadorov was nabbed with a six-year, $30 million agreement. This matchup will come after the two teams play in Beantown on Nov. 7.

Feb. 4: Chris Tanev’s First Game Against Flames Since Trade

Finally, our last circled game of the 2024-25 campaign is the return of beloved stay-at-home blueliner, Chris Tanev. The 34-year-old was traded to the Dallas Stars last season, playing in 19 regular season and 19 playoff games with the club before they were eliminated by the Oilers in the Western Conference Final. The Stars and Flames never met after this deal, and since then Tanev signed a six-year, $27 million contract with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent. Therefore, his first game back in town will come on Feb. 4, when the Maple Leafs visit. Tanev quickly became a fan favourite when he signed with the Flames, sacrificing his body on a nightly basis as one of the league’s best defensive defencemen. Tanev skated in 259 games for the Flames, and blocked an impressive 566 shots during that time. He should receive a very warm welcome back. The Flames play against Tanev again on March 17, though in the Maple Leafs’ territory.

To wrap things up, these are just a few of the many must-watch Flames games happening in 2024-25. Other big games will take place such as NHL debuts of new Flames, games in which player milestones are within reach, and more. Just do yourselves a big favour and stay tuned in to every Flames game this season so you don’t miss a thing.