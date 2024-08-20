Canadiens Give Young Core a Vote of Confidence

The Montreal Canadiens enter the season preparing to compete for a playoff position. Not that they will earn one, but the goal is to be in the mix, to ensure the team is playing meaningful games until the final weeks of the season. That’s a tall order, especially being in the Atlantic Division surrounded by the last three Stanley Cup-winning teams.

Related: Blue Jackets Had to Move On From Patrik Laine

Despite the challenge ahead to push and compete for a playoff spot, that is the expectation of this team this season. After three seasons in the cellar, the fans, management and most of all, the players want to take the next step. The Canadiens adding Patrik Laine via trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets is a vote of confidence in the team’s core. It adds a necessary ingredient to take that next step, more offence.

The Martin St. Louis Effect

Laine is well known for his shooting prowess, but he is also known to have defensive issues. Cheating onto the offensive side may provide some highlight reels, but lack of defensive play will not cut it in Montreal with the fans, and most of all with head coach Martin St. Louis. The mental aspect of the game is what will be the biggest challenge for the 26-year-old winger.

“I think most importantly it’s been about Patty as a person more than Patty the hockey player,” the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Finn said. “One thing I’ve noticed is when you’re not enjoying whatever you do, you’re probably not going to be able to perform, and that’s kind of where I’ve been at. I haven’t been enjoying myself for a while.” – Patrik Laine

There is no substitute for being focused, engaged and competing. That’s what the atmosphere and culture St. Louis has built in the dressing room and on the bench provides players. It’s a foundation to build their own games based on open and honest communication. His ability to connect with players, provide constructive criticism, focus on one small change at a time and communicate his points helps them to focus on themselves while also having fun.

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite another losing season in 2023-24, there is no doubt that the players have been having fun focusing on the process. A focus that will be needed for Laine to rediscover his top form. Like he did with Cole Caufield, then Juraj Slafkovsky, St. Louis will need to patiently guide Laine to playing a complete game. While he is an established player, the hope from general manager Kent Hughes is obviously to see progression over the season into an additional lethal scoring threat the team has been looking to add to the lineup.

Canadiens Attracted to Offence

For Canadiens fans who remember Max Pacioretty and his speedy, volume shooting style, they’ll appreciate the style of play Laine can bring, as a player that can be a regular 30-goal threat. For a team that scored 256 goals in 2023-24, which left them placed 26th in the league, adding a top-six forward capable of scoring 30 goals in a season fills their biggest need. Laine fits this description, but there is risk associated with this acquisition.

Laine is only 26 years old. He was a 30-plus goal scorer and Montreal fans will embrace him if he can return to that player again. He seemed to perform at his best under the pressure of being in a Canadian market. Montreal will definitely provide that pressure. However, the issues he faced in Columbus can’t be ignored. Last season he only appeared in 18 games where he scored six goals and nine points. He missed time due to a shoulder injury and time spent in the NHL/NHLPA Player’s Assistance program. He hasn’t played a full 82 games since his sophomore year with the Winnipeg Jets in 2018-19 and hasn’t played in 60 or more games since 2019-20. Over the last three seasons, he has averaged only 39 games played with the Blue Jackets.

There is obviously risk in taking on Laine’s entire $8.7 million cap hit, and it has nothing to do with whatever personal struggles he dealt with last season. Even before that, he had trouble staying healthy. Injuries are a concern, so there’s always a chance he doesn’t live up to the cap hit.

Canadiens Looking to Laine for Immediate Impact

When healthy, Laine could be a 70-point player, maybe even a point-per-game player in a great year. Adding this type of skill sends a message to the team, that management believes in improving the roster, to give them a necessary weapon to add to their arsenal. Knowing that the GM believes in you as a group can only help boost their confidence, and that added confidence could help them take a step forward in their development.

As mentioned above, Laine adds additional scoring. He is projected by NHL.com to score 53 points this coming season. But that was assessed before his trade to Montreal. If he can play 60 or more games, a 25-goal, 60-point season isn’t out of reach, especially as he is not going to be seen as the top threat. With Nick Suzuki centring the top line with Caufield and Slafkovsky, Laine would slot onto a second line with Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook. Playing with two playmakers, and facing secondary defenses should open Laine up to more scoring chances.

Ladies and gentlemen, time for your regularly scheduled @PatrikLaine29 goal 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0F90JfL35I — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 19, 2022

Beyond the five-on-five impacts, Laine’s largest impact is going to be on the power play. His best skills are his ability to find a seam in the defense and use the power and speed of release of his shot, especially in close to the net, to great success. These strengths make him an ideal replacement for Joel Armia in the bumper (or slot) position. Like Armia, Laine (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) has a massive frame that will provide the same screen options as well.

As long as the Canadiens can show improvements year over year, the fans will continue to flock to games as they continue to be entertained, and, it becomes easier for Hughes to sell Montreal to free agents. Will adding Laine get the Canadiens into the playoffs in 2024-25? Not likely. What it can do however is help the team take the next step in the rebuild, making them far more competitive and possibly allowing them to play meaningful games in April.